Biden’s Gov’t Is ‘No.1 Consumer of Child Sex Material in The World,’ Says Sound of Freedom’s Ballard

Joe Biden’s US government is staffed by pedophiles and perverts who have become the leading consumer of “child sex material” in the whole world, according to Sound of Freedom’s Tim Ballard.

According to Ballard, pedophiles are salivating over Biden’s policies, in particular the open border policy which is allowing an unprecedented flow of unaccompanied minors into the U.S., whereupon they “go missing” in the “belly of the beast.”

“Speak the whole truth about what this is leading to. If you’re making pedophiles happy and making them salivate over your policies, I think it’s time to push pause and reconsider your policies,” he added.

“It’s literally more difficult to adopt a cat out of the shelter than it is for a sponsor to show up and check one of these kids out and take them into the belly of the United States,” he said, describing that belly — the U.S. government — as the “number one consumer of child sex material in the world.”

“Tens of thousands of children — unaccompanied, young children — are disappearing into the belly of the beast, and they have to know that’s happening, but they care about their agenda more than that,” he said, explaining during the interview that “no background checks were done by the sponsors who came to get them.”

The pedophile-friendly establishment are using media outlets to downplay the scale of the child trafficking problem, Ballard said during an interview with Breitbart at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ballard noted that establishment media outlets — Rolling Stone, MSNBC, CBS, CNN, and more — posted “glowing” stories about an operation that occurred on October 11, 2014.

“They applauded it. They said that we were good guys. They said, ‘Congratulations, you rescued children.’ Eight years later, those same outlets are pretending that didn’t happen. … They’re lying about it. They’re changing their story. They want to pretend it’s not happening,” he said.

According to Ballard, the establishment media do not want to have a wider conversation about what is happening to children and the “consequences to children that their agendas and their policies are having.”

When asked if this anti-children agenda is connected to what is being pushed in schools, Ballard said it “absolutely” is, adding that it is a slippery slope.

If children can consent to completely “altering” their sex, Ballard worries it could open the door to even more egregious attempts to normalize abominable acts, such as pedophilia.

“They know that this is going to shine a light on all of their agenda that they’ve been working on. … So they’d rather just pretend none of it’s happening. And it’s easier just to say, ‘Well, maybe sex with kids isn’t even that big a deal after all.’ I mean, that’s where they’re going now,” he said, pointing to a United Nations-backed report issued months ago, “saying, ‘it’s time to consider decriminalizing sex with children.’”

“Thank God that many in the LGBT community are fighting back and saying, ‘No, no, no…you’re not part of this community,’” he said, pointing to groups such as Gays Against Groomers.

“But this is this is the wider battle that we’re fighting,” he added.

When asked what needs to be done to fight these issues, Ballard said it is crucial to “enforce the border,” deeming it the “only compassionate policy.” That, he said, would suck the wind out of the sails of traffickers.