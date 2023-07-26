Ice Cube Takes Tucker To South Central To Show How Democrats Failed Black Americans

Rap icon and Hollywood star Ice Cube appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter X show and discussed how generations of Democrat politicians and policies have failed African Americans in communities like South Central Los Angeles.

The episode featured the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper riding in a car with Tucker Carlson through his childhood neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles – the neighborhood where he met Dr. Dre and formed the legendary rap group N.W.A. When asked if Democrats have done anything to help the black Americans who live in his city despite the billions of tax payer dollars spent, Ice Cube said that nothing has changed and that he does not trust politicians.

“How do you think politicians in Los Angeles have done running this city?” asked Tucker.

“It’s pretty much the same people running it the same way. Politicians only pay attention to the people that give them money. Everybody else is kind of an extra in their movie,” responded Ice Cube.

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube.



(next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023

Ice Cube said that he never gives money to politicians because he does not trust them.

“I don’t believe in politicians,” he said. “Politicians have hidden agendas. They owe a lot of people, a lot of favors. The more money you give them, the more you’re listened to.”

Ice Cube admitted that he did feel some degree of hope after the election of former President Barack Obama, but he now understands that Obama is a snake oil salesman, and the positive change promised during his campaign did not eventuate.

“Not much changed for the people I know, people I care about,” he said.

Was a good day with Ice Cube @icecube & Tucker @TuckerCarlson😎 & special thanks to the amazing @JeffKwatinetz 🙏 pic.twitter.com/a4l1CMv5P6 — Lexi Ciccone (@TheLexiCiccone) July 26, 2023

Later, the discussion touched on Ice Cube’s refusal to get the Covid vaccine to the point of even turning down a $9 million payday on a Hollywood film. He lamented about how the media portrayed him as an anti-vaxxer even though he actually never publicly advocated against the vaccine and never told his supporters to reject the vaccine.

As The People’s Voice reported, Ice Cube declared war on the political and entertainment industry establishment when he announced his “Fuck the Gatekeepers” tour last month.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of ‘The Club,’” the rapper said. “And a lot of you listening to me right now, you’re not part of ‘The Club’ either. And what I’ve realized with ‘The Club’ is what makes them so mad is when you don’t wanna be a part of their fucking club. That pisses them off.”

“What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are,” he added.