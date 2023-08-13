Sen. Ron Johnson Drops Bombshell: “COVID Engineered by Global Elites To Depopulate Planet”

Senator Ron Johnson dropped a series of bombshells on Friday, telling Fox News viewers that “an elite group of people” intentionally released the engineered COVID pandemic as part of a New World Order agenda to depopulate the planet.

Fox host Maria Bartiromo asked the Republican senator why the government colluded with Big Tech to stop the American people from learning about the side effects of the toxic COVID jabs, and Johnson responded, “This was all pre-planned by an elite group of people.”

Senator Johnson went on, “Event 201, it occured in late 2019, prior to the rest of us knowing about this pandemic. This is very concerning in terms of what has happened, what is happening, what continues to be planned for our loss of freedom. It needs to be exposed but unfortunately, there are very few people, even in Congress, that are willing to take a look at this. They all pushed the vaccine. They don’t want to be made aware of the fact the vaccines may have caused injuries, may have caused death. So many people simply don’t want to admit they were wrong and they’re going to do everything they can to make sure they’re not proven wrong. We’re up against a very powerful group of people here, Maria.”

Infowars.com reports: The senator praised journalists who are willing to put their reputations on the line in order to combat the mainstream media narratives regarding Covid, saying, “That’s the only way this is going to be solved is we need the truth to be exposed, we need more Americans to listen to the truth, to be exposed to the truth, to pull their heads out of the hands, open their eyes and understand what’s happening to this country.”

“We are going down a very dangerous path. It’s a path that is being laid out and planned by an elite group of people that want to take total control over our lives and that’s what they are doing bit by bit. They do it by increasing massive government spending, increasing the size of government, takeover of the WHO. These amendments that are going to be voted on in 2024 in the WHO are frightening and they really risk taking away all of our sovereignty. People have to wake up to the dangers of the moment.”

The United States isn’t the only nation at risk of being destroyed by the globalists’ New World Order as the plan is for the elite to rule over all of humanity.

Earlier this week, globalist Brazilian President “Lula” explicitly told citizens of his nation he will allow a global government or the UN to supersede his own nation’s constitution in the case of an emergency.

It’s imperative more leaders like Senator Johnson speak out before the Republic our forefathers fought and died for is completely destroyed.