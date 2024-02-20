Illegal immigrants who arrive in New York City are now going to receive debit cards that are prepaid with $10,000, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers in the State.
According to a report by the New York Post, Democrat Mayor Eric Adams wants the illegal border crossers to get the free cash in the form of pre-paid cash cards:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Unusually for the mayor, Adams didn’t publicize this story himself, and his administration has for nearly a month failed to correct several public misperceptions about it.
One misperception is that the program allows the city to give out just $50 million to migrants.
No wonder the mayor has been reticent.
This debit-card program — if you read the actual contract — has the potential to become an open-ended, multi-billion-dollar Bermuda Triangle of disappearing, untraceable cash, used for any purpose.
It will give migrants up to $10,000 each in taxpayer money with no ID check, no restrictions and no fraud control.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This is only going to incentivize more illegal immigration. Who wouldn’t want ten grand?
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- World’s Largest Study Concludes mRNA Jabs Cause Brain, Blood and Heart Issues - February 20, 2024
- New York City To Give Illegals Debit Cards Worth $10,000 Each - February 20, 2024
- UK Government Study Confirms Fluoridation Causes Brain Damage - February 20, 2024