Davos 2024: This Years Meeting Of The Globalist Elites Is All About ‘Trust’ Says WEF

World Economic Forum organisers say that this years annual meeting of globalist elites will be centered on ‘rebuilding trust‘.

In the tiny Alpine town of Davos the jet-setting billionaires and shadowy bureaucrats will get together again to plot out the next decade of our lives according to investigative journalist Seamus Bruner.

This year the event runs across 15–19 January with participation strictly by by invitation only.

Breitbart reports: The WEF has released a partial outline of just what is on the agenda at its 54th Annual Meeting.

It says it will “provide a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.”

The introduction goes on to detail that government officials from all over the world will be there alongside other unelected representatives from groups interested in shaping the world of tomorrow.

“This Annual Meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organizations, 1000 Forum’s Partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets,” the WEF boasts on its dedicated online site.

Just who is attending and how they will achieve their lofty goals is still to be determined, but past critics have been quick to point out the hypocrisies involved in the event.

The meeting traditionally offers a grab-bag of issues discussed in hundreds of public sessions as well as in more secretive backroom deal-making by business leaders in the upscale hotels along Davos’ Promenade, near the conference center that hosts the gathering.

How did this all come about? As Breitbart News reported, Klaus Schwab took $6,000 in seed money in 1971 and transformed the World Economic Forum from a humble gathering of academics into the most exclusive club in the world.

The WEF now rakes in $390 million annually as it seeks to enhance its economic power and achieve political and social control.