Dallas Cowboys Lineman Char-Ron Dorsey Suffers Fatal Stroke Days After mRNA Booster

Former Cowboys lineman and Florida State national champion Char-Ron Dorsey died Monday following a massive stroke, just days after receiving the mRNA booster.

“Just at a loss for words thinking about my brother,” said Terry Parker High School coach Mike Holloway, who coached under Dorsey. “We’ve been doing this for a very long time until now. We see kids that we’ve coached now are coaching or have kids themselves.

“We built a legacy on hard work and doing it ourselves, letting kids know through hard work and dedication you can make it and be successful.”

Nypost.com reports: Dorsey was a standout at the Bolles School in Florida, where he received First-Team 4A All-State honors three times as a defensive tackle.

Dorsey committed to Florida State and registered 11 tackles and one sack as a freshman in 1997 before he was converted to right tackle.

He was a member of Florida State’s undefeated national title team led by legendary coach Bobby Bowden in 1999.

As a starter in 2000, he was named All-ACC as he helped block for quarterback Chris Weinke, who threw for 33 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Dorsey was the Cowboys’ seventh-round draft selection in the 2001 NFL Draft.

He played in nine games in his rookie season, including two starts.

He was waived early in the 2002 season before he was picked up by the expansion Houston Texans.

After his playing days, he coached at the high school and middle school levels in Florida.

At Matthew Gilbert Middle School, his alma mater, he went 87-5 over 10 seasons with three championships.

Hired by Parker High School in 2018 by a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 2008, he led the team to a district championship in only his second season.

“He cared for the kids. The kids were his main priority. He fought for them tooth and nail. He was a great example as a man. He could relate to the kids,” Parker Athletic Director Brad Bernard said. “No kid could come to him and tell him something that he didn’t understand. He could relate to them. I think he saved some kids. … If a kid came up to him and said they were going through hard times, he encouraged them to fight through it because he went through it.”