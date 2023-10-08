Trump Blasts Biden for Labelling MAGA ‘Terrorists’ While Funding Hamas & Taliban

Former President Donald Trump has slammed Joe Biden for daring to call MAGA supporters “terrorists” while secretly funding Hamas and Taliban terrorists in the Middle East.
During a campaign rally in Waterloo Iowa on Saturday, Trump slammed Biden for enabling Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel through funding Iran last month.
Trump also slammed the partisan New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democrat Judge Arthur Engoron for trying to illegally shut down his businesses in New York, which was quickly overruled by an appeals court.
