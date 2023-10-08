Trump Blasts Biden for Labelling MAGA ‘Terrorists’ While Funding Hamas & Taliban

Former President Donald Trump has slammed Joe Biden for daring to call MAGA supporters “terrorists” while secretly funding Hamas and Taliban terrorists in the Middle East.

During a campaign rally in Waterloo Iowa on Saturday, Trump slammed Biden for enabling Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel through funding Iran last month.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump reacts to Hamas’ attack on Israel: “The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective and with a really weak leader.”



pic.twitter.com/xbKawSW8Tg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2023

Trump also slammed the partisan New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democrat Judge Arthur Engoron for trying to illegally shut down his businesses in New York, which was quickly overruled by an appeals court.