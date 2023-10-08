British Gov’t To Consider ‘Legally Euthanizing’ Millions of Elderly To ‘Save the Planet’

The British government are considering proposals to legally euthanize millions of elderly citizens as part of a WEF plan to save the planet from “global boiling.”

British politician Lester Queripel has urged the government to roll-out the WEF’s euthanasia laws, which he argues would save the taxpayer money and make Britain more eco-friendly.

As The People’s Voice has previously reported, several Western nations have begun implementing the WEF agenda to depopulate their nations.

Queripel told the Health & Social Care Committee that the UK is suffering from financial problems, which euthanasia would solve.

According to the politician, “legal euthanasia” could help save the government money.

Neon Nettle reports: Claiming they need to save £1 million ($1.22M) per year in spending, he argued that “considerable savings could be realized if assisted dying was to be introduced here in the island.”

Queripel further asked the committee how many people had been kept alive over the past five years when they could have died instead.

He continued by questioning how much medication, staffing, and treatment had cost taxpayers.

His proposal was strongly condemned, however.

The board said they support assisted suicide.

Nevertheless, they said that speaking about it from a financial perspective was distasteful.

“From a HSC perspective, consideration of assisted dying should be from the core principles of health, dignity and pain management,” HSC President Al Brouard said.

“HSC considers that discussing such an important and emotive subject through an economic or financial lens is inappropriate.

“The committee does not support the terminology being used in this question.

“Our goal is to support people to have a dignified death, free from avoidable distress and suffering, and it does not count or evaluate patient experience in this way.”

Other assisted suicide advocates complained that Queripel’s words harm the assisted suicide movement.

Still, Queripel doesn’t regret his words.

“They keep on saying they need to make savings, so I put in a simple question,” he said.

“They say we need to look at everything, so this is the next logical step.

“Many people don’t want to keep on living and I think we need to put a figure on that.”

In 2018, Guernsey rejected the legalization of assisted suicide.

Meanwhile, another Channel Island, Jersey, is moving toward legalization by 2025.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and obviously HSC has no will to do this work,” Queripel complained.

“Jersey [is] ahead of us and so are many other places.

“This is an issue that won’t go away.”