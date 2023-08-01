Fury As Costa Uses Cartoon Image Of ‘Trans Man’ With Mastectomy Scars In Advert

Costa Coffee is facing a huge backlash after using a cartoon image of a ‘trans man’ with mastectomy scars.

The UK’s largest coffeee chain has been accused of glamourising ‘complex and dangerous surgery’ after they used the image to cover a van. #BoycottCostaCoffee has also been trending on soial media

Costa said the image was a part of a wider mural created to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Could you kindly explain why you are glorifying irreversible surgery performed on healthy breasts of women for a mental health condition? pic.twitter.com/9NyFPYj9J3 — James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 31, 2023

You are promoting the mutilation of healthy young girls.



I hope you are boycotted out of existence.#BoycottCostaCoffee pic.twitter.com/cphbdAkbZ3 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 31, 2023

The Mail Online reports: The image, depicting an androgynous-looking character wearing long shorts with scars below each nipple, is taken from a mural designed by the chain for Brighton and Hove Pride last year.

Use of the image on a mobile coffee van used at events around the country was condemned by feminist campaigners and people who had breasts removed due to cancer.

Tanya Carter, spokeswoman for child safeguarding campaign group Safe Schools Alliance, said: ‘It’s almost unbelievable that Costa would do something so crass and irresponsible as to use this image.

‘The executives clearly have no idea what message this conveys, that irreversible surgery on healthy female breasts is to be applauded. Is this really any way to sell coffee?’

Feminist writer Julie Bindel, who is concerned about the impact of trans activism on ‘vulnerable’ girls and young women, said: ‘I remember stories about when a woman was thrown out of a Costa shop (in 2018) because she was discreetly breastfeeding.

‘Are we not allowed to breast feed but you are allowed to celebrate a woman having breasts removed for reasons of social contagion and vanity? It’s absolutely bonkers.

‘What’s really scary about it is the actual mastectomy scars are seen as a badge of honour, as cool.’

Ms Bindel said she feared the promotion of breast removal was targeting young women unhappy with their bodies who did not identify with mainstream femininity.

She said: ‘I think back to how I was as a teenager, how I didn’t like my breasts. Had I been able to lose them, I would have gone down that route.

‘This dangerous ideology that you can mix and match your body by undergoing complex and dangerous surgery is horrific.

‘We used to be appalled by cutting healthy parts of our bodies off. We have a duty of care to those young people, often under 18s, who are children legally.

‘I want to see the surgeons, scientists, those who advocate and profiteer from healthy breast removal criminalised.’

And Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder and director of Transgender Trend, which campaigns against the increase in children being referred to clinics for gender dysphoria medical treatment, said she believes ‘teenage girls are the target’ of the cartoon.

She said: ‘It’s caught up under the Pride flag, being inclusive and celebrating diversity but, actually, you are encouraging children to think they need to undergo unnecessary medical treatment affecting them for the rest of their lives.

‘Companies who want to appeal to young people are presenting trans as cool, as do the trans lobby groups.

‘This is being pushed on children as if having a major operation is just the same as changing your clothes.’