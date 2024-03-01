LGBT Charity Funded Church Guidance Saying School Kids As Young As 5 Can Be Transgender

It has been revealed that Church of England guidance that told primary schools that children as young as five can be transgender, was funded by the controversial LGBT charity Stonewall

The LGBT charity gave the Church a grant to fund two editions of the report entitled ‘Valuing All God’s Children’ including the 2019 version that is still in use nationwide.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Telegraph reports: It comes after Christian parents urged the Archbishop of Canterbury to axe the guidance, which says primary school-aged children can change their gender identity and advises schools on how to create “inclusive” environments for trans pupils.

The Rt. Rev Paul Butler, the Bishop of Durham, told the General Synod, the Church’s legislative body, last year that Stonewall was not involved in writing the report.

Gender-critical campaigners have called for the guidance to be scrapped, and said the revelation that it had been funded by Stonewall should be a “wake-up call” for the Church.

Last month, the Telegraph revealed that a Church of England primary school had allowed a four-year-old boy to join as a girl and then hid the child’s sex from other pupils, who were later described by parents as traumatised.

‘Valuing All God’s Children’ tells the 4,630 Church of England schools across the country that primary schoolers should be “at liberty to explore the possibilities of who they might be without judgement or derision”.

The Rt. Rev Jonathan Frost, the Bishop of Portsmouth, has now admitted in a written response to a question submitted to Synod that Stonewall funded the report’s second and current third editions, published in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Gender-critical campaigners have criticised Stonewall for the training it offers organisations, which encourages them to tell employees to always state their pronouns and use gender-neutral language.

The Bishop of Portsmouth said the funding, the value of which neither the Church nor Stonewall has disclosed, was given by Stonewall after the Department of Education gave the charity a “significant grant” for “work in this area”.

“They recognised the quality of our work in ‘Valuing All God’s Children’, so were keen that we should be enabled to develop it to include the prevention of transphobic bullying through an updated version,” he said.

“Stonewall were not involved in the writing of our document but simply passed on a grant to enable us to do so, and to help with the distribution costs.”

Two Stonewall executives are thanked in the 2017 and 2019 editions: Dominic Arnall, who was Head of Projects from 2015 and 2018; and Sidonie Bertrand-Shelton, Head of Education Programmes from 2016 to 2022.