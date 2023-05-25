WHO Chief Warns World Not To Delay Reforms Needed To Prepare For The Next Pandemic

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been urging countries to carry out the reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic.

Speaking at the UN agency’s annual assembly weeks after ending the global emergency status for the Covid pandemic, the WHO chief said it wasnow time to advance negotiations on preventing the next pandemic.

In his address to the agency’s member states, he said: “We cannot kick this can down the road” and warned that the next pandemic was bound to “come knocking” and could be even worse than covid.

MSN reports: The 10-day annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, which coincides with the WHO’s 75th anniversary, is set to address global health challenges including future pandemics, eradicating polio and supporting steps to ease Ukraine’s health emergency triggered by Russia’s invasion.

The WHO’s 194 member states are now drafting a pandemic treaty which is up for adoption at next year’s assembly.

“A commitment from this generation (to a pandemic accord) is important, because it is this generation that experienced how awful a small virus could be,” said Tedros.

At the same meeting, countries approved a $6.83 billion budget for 2024-25 – a decision that tested national commitments to fixing a WHO funding model which was seen as too small and overly reliant on the vagaries of donors.

The budget includes a 20% increase in member states’ mandatory fees under a preliminary agreement reached last year in exchange for a commitment to reforms including on budget, governance and finance policies.