Greenwald: MSM Journalists Promote CIA Propaganda To Be Successful

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald claims that mainstream media journalists are forced to disseminate CIA propaganda in order to remain employed and successful.

During his “System Update” broadcast on Rumble, Greenwald pointed out how “Journalists who spread conspiracy theories that the CIA wants them to spread get promoted, and the journalists who question the conspiracy theories of the CIA get destroyed.”

Glenn Greenwald highlights the irony of the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic being the journalist primarily responsible for deceiving the American public into the Iraq War:



“It’s not prohibited in American corporate journalism to spread false stories and conspiracy theories,” Greenwald declared, adding “In fact, that’s the only way you can thrive in journalism.”

“The people who have lied the most, and who spread the most conspiracy theories, are the ones who have been promoted and enriched most within corporate journalism.”

“The difference is, the way to advance in journalism is to tell lies and spread conspiracy theories on behalf of the CIA, and that advance the interests of the U.S. government. That is not only permitted. That is required to be promoted,” Greenwald continued.

“What you can’t do, the thing that [Seymour] Hersh did that got him expelled from journalism, is he spread what are called conspiracy theories that are against the narrative of the U.S. security state, that undermined U.S. foreign policy. That is the only thing that is prohibited. That’s what gets you kicked out of journalism.”

Summit.news reports: Greenwald was referring to Hersh’s reporting on the destruction of Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline, which the veteran journalist is adamant was a coordinated operation by U.S. intelligence.

Greenwald continued, “As long as the conspiracy theories you’re affirming and the false stories you’re publishing are aligned with what the CIA, Pentagon, and the entire rest of the corporate media says, you’re fine. In fact, you’re better than fine. You’re going to have all kinds of rewards lavished upon you.”

Greenwald then cited the example of editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, who “did more [than anyone] to spread the false conspiracy theories that led to the Iraq War,” and “also became ground zero for every Russiagate fraud.”

Greenwald further proclaimed that Goldberg “was rewarded… as a result of the lying he did on behalf of the U.S. security state.”

The journalist went on a further deep dive into the example of the 2001 anthrax attacks, which he posits is a prime example of how “people in the CIA, FBI, and DHS know they can lie to the media on purpose without any accountability because they do so while hiding behind the shield of anonymity.”

“Even if you know they lied, the media will protect these liars, people who are deceiving America on purpose through the use of their media platforms,” Greenwald further charged.

