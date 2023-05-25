Franklin Graham Warns ‘Every Demon in Hell Has Been Unleashed on Earth’

Rev. Franklin Graham has warned Christians across the world “to be prepared” for the “demonic storm” that’s “coming.”

During his keynote address at the opening session of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention this week, Graham declared: “There’s a storm coming, and we’ve all got to be prepared.”

Rev. Graham said that “every demon from hell has been turned loose” in modern Western culture.

“The world has deteriorated so quickly,” he told the crowd.

“We cannot be deceived and we can’t be fooled.

“We need to get ready and be prepared.”

Slaynews.com reports:Graham, son of the late famed evangelist Billy Graham, was speaking to an audience of about 2,000 at the event in Orlando, Florida, the Washington Times reported.

He cautioned that a flood of “wokeness” threatens to silence Christian ministries and drown out the Gospel message.

Graham warned that ministries that stay true to the biblical teachings about sin and salvation could find their invaluable data, such as donor records, abruptly canceled and wiped out by large corporations that control the cloud.

He pointed out that many conservative and Christian organizations have experienced such attacks in recent years.

Those attacks include the National Committee for Religious Freedom, which recently had its Chase bank accounts closed without warning.

Graham told the crowd to guard against being deceived, according to The Christian Post.

“We cannot be deceived and we can’t be fooled,” the 70-year-old evangelist said.

“We need to get ready and be prepared.”

He said Christians are “living in a cancel culture that wants to destroy Christian organizations,” but he encouraged listeners to persevere in the truth.

“They want us to shut our mouths,” Graham said.

“They don’t want to hear from us.”

“We cannot back up, we can’t retreat,” he added.

“Don’t apologize for the Gospel — just declare it, just preach it.”

It was great to be in Orlando to share with those at the @NRBConvention tonight! My father @BillyGraham used radio and television to reach as many people as he could with the Gospel of Jesus Christ—and we’re still doing that today. #NRB2023 pic.twitter.com/MrbmiQNbFK — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 23, 2023

The NRB said the annual convention is “the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications.”

Monday’s welcome address was delivered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis told the audience he and his administration are “fighting back against the weaponization of government” against Christians, Fox News reported.

“We have a government targeting parents going to school board meetings,” DeSantis said.

“They will target pro-life activists.

“They will allow municipal workers to protest illegally in front of our Supreme Court justices’ homes.”

“And they are now, in the FBI, saying observant Catholics represent some type of threat in society,” he said.

Great chatting with Franklin Graham about fighting against the woke culture and the importance of family and faith. pic.twitter.com/0SyQ1IljbZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 23, 2023

DeSantis added, “Make no mistake, weaponized government is one faction of society turning the reins of power against those people they don’t like.

“And the people that are in power now do not like people of faith.”

The governor encouraged the group by making reference to Ephesians 6:10, telling the audience, “Get ready, put on the full armor of God, stand firm in the truth, and never ever back down.”