Israel’s 8-Year-Old Covid Vaccine ‘Poster Boy’ Dies Suddenly After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

The 8-year-old “poster boy” of Israel’s national Covid vaccine roll out has died suddenly after suffering cardiac arrest while taking a bath.

Yonatan Moshe Erlichman, who was injected with mRNA at his parents behest, reportedly slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped, causing him to drown.

He was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus in serious condition but died a few days later on September 28 after being kept alive on life support.

Yonatan appeared in a video produced by the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in 2020 when he was just 5-years-old, according to reports.

The video was part of the government-funded program called “Shushki in the Land of Binyamin,” which sought to “educate” children about mRNA and vaccines in a kids’ TV show-like format. Watch:

יונתן ארליכמן ז"ל בן 8 מת מדום לב 😥😥😥

לא מזעזע אתכם ? היכן הכותרות ? החקירות? כמה ילדים עוד ימותו על מזבח הזהב?

ובייחוד שיש כבר שני מחקרים מבוקרים המעידים כי חיסוני ה mRNA גורמים לבעיות לבביות. עד מתי תתחפרו ? כמה עוד תכחישו?

תזכרו שבכל רגע נתון זה יכול לקרות לילדיכם… pic.twitter.com/PUYlLN4jDr — א.בלב Avishag Balev (@AvishagBalev) October 1, 2023

Yonatan Erlichman’s role in the Covid vaccine promotion made him a “poster child” for children’s vaccinations in Israel. The film emphasizes that children have no choice when it comes to getting the mRNA shots.

Following the tragedy, the Erlichman family issued a statement:

“Our Yonatan Moshe passed away a short time ago. On the eve of Yom Kippur, Yonatan went into cardiac arrest in our home, and since then we have struggled by his side after he collapsed.

“With love, we thank all those dear to us, who were by our side during the last days of his life.”

Yonatan is not the first vaccine poster child to die suddenly.

Last year, Argentina’s poster boy for childhood vaccination, Santino Godoy Blanco, also died at just 4 years old.

Santino tragically died after falling ill and reporting a plethora of symptoms.

He’s pictured on the Argentinian government’s website under a vaccine campaign material guideline.

“Vaccines protect us,” reads the slogan beside Blanco, who’s holding up a fist.