Australian Scientist ‘Finds’ Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 by Searching Where FBI Told Him Not To

An Australian scientist has announced the mystery of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has been solved, more than ten years after it vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

The disappearance of the plane, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, prompted the largest aviation search and rescue operation in history, which was drawn to a close three years later in January 2017 without success.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

However, according to Australian scientist Vincent Lyne who works at the University of Tasmania’s Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, the plane has been located in the “perfect hiding place” – a deep 6,000-meter trench at the eastern end of the Broken Ridge in the Southern Indian Ocean.

The FBI advised against searching this location during the original search in the aftermath of the crash in 2014.

The disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has been surrounded by numerous theories since 2014, but no definitive evidence has been found in the vast 120,000-square-kilometre search area of the Indian Ocean.

This led to the suspension of the Australian-led search three years later. Economic Times reports:

In a post titled “Mystery of MH370 Solved by Science,” the Tasmanian scientist claims to have pinpointed the location of the plane based on the longitude of Penang airport intersecting with a flight path from the Pilot-in-Command’s home simulator.

This track had previously been dismissed by the FBI and other officials as “irrelevant.”

The proposed site is characterized by a rugged and challenging underwater landscape.

“That location needs to be verified as a high priority. Whether it will be searched or not is up to officials and search companies, but as far as science is concerned, we know why the previous searches failed and likewise science unmistakably points to where MH370 lies. In short, the MH370 mystery has been comprehensively solved in science!” he stated.

TRENDING: Official NASA Documents Confirm Plans for ‘Mass Extinction Event’ in 2025

The scientist also drew comparisons to assess the plane’s damage, comparing MH370’s wings, flaps, and flaperon to the controlled ditching by Captain Sully of a bird-struck US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River on January 15, 2009.

This new potential location reignites hope that the enigma of flight MH370 might finally be unraveled, though it now rests on official bodies to decide whether or not to search this area.