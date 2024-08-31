Israel, Hamas Agree To Temporary Ceasefire To Vaccinate Gaza Kids Against Polio

The World Health Organization has said that Israel and Hamas had agreed to limited pauses in the fighting in to allow thousands of children in Gaza to be vaccinated against polio.

Hamas said it welcomed the news is “ready to cooperate with international organisations to secure the campaign”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

So are we to now believe that Israel and Hamas care so much about the ‘health’ of innocent children currently being slaughtered in Gaza, that they agree a short pause in order to vaccinate them?

The ‘humanitaian’ pauses will start on Sunday and will take place in three phases covering central Gaza first, then the south and finally the north.

Deep gratitude to UAE and His Highness @MohamedBinZayed for their contribution of $5 million to Global Polio Eradication Initiative to vaccinate 640,000 children against #polio in #Gaza, in addition to $15.2 million given to the @WHO's work to #EndPolio.



We are grateful for the… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 30, 2024

Yahoo News eports: The U.N. World Health Organization said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Israel for limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory.

Described as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three days in different areas of the war-ravaged territory, the vaccination campaign will start Sunday in central Gaza, said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative in the Palestinian territories.

Peeperkorn told reporters via video conference that they aim to vaccinate 640,000 children under 10 and that the campaign has been coordinated with Israeli authorities.

WHO said health workers need to vaccinate at least 90% of children in Gaza to stop the transmission of polio.