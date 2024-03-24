New Gov’t Agency To Track and Monitor Behavior of All Gun Owners Hidden in Spending Bill

The Biden administration hid funding for a new government agency, The National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center, to track and monitor every gun owner in the United States with the ability to confiscate their weapons should they fail to comply with government demands.

The creation of the new agency means unelected officials will determine who can and cannot own guns, based on a criteria that sounds like the WEF’s social credit score system.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The creation of the federal resource operation quickly drew criticism from House Republicans who blasted the effort as a “Federal Red Flag center” that the weaponized DOJ will use to “violate” the Second Amendment rights of Americans.

“What the hell is this evil? A Federal Red Flag center; We did not authorize this. Announced, of course, just hours after the omnibus passes,” Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie wrote in a post to X.

What the hell is this evil?

A Federal Red Flag center;

We did not authorize this.

Announced, of course, just hours after the omnibus passes. https://t.co/IkuK0aTeV8 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 23, 2024

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also expressed grave concern in a post on social media over how the effort could be used to target certain Americans.

“Merrick Garland just announced a massive Red Flag Operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s Second Amendment!! This comes right after Johnson fully funded Biden’s weaponized DOJ!” Greene wrote on X.

Merrick Garland just announced a massive Red Flag Operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s Second Amendment!!



This comes right after Johnson fully funded Biden’s weaponized DOJ! https://t.co/tScHgTbcy8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 23, 2024

Fox reports: The National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center, according to a Saturday Department of Justice press release, will specifically provide assistance to law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service and social service providers, community organizations and behavioral health professionals.

“ERPO laws, which are modeled off domestic violence protection orders, create a civil process allowing law enforcement, family members (in most states), and medical professionals or other groups (in some states) to petition a court to temporarily prohibit someone at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing and possessing firearms for the duration of the order,” DOJ noted.

During her visit to Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a February 2018 mass shooting, Harris is expected to introduce the effort and call “on states to pass red flag laws” and use federal funding to implement existing laws, according to the White House.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the effort will provide “valuable resources” to those seeking to keep firearms out of the hands of those deemed a threat to themselves and others.

“The launch of the National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center will provide our partners across the country with valuable resources to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others,” Garland said. “The establishment of the Center is the lates t example of the Justice Department’s work to use every tool provided by the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to protect communities from gun violence.”

Through the resource center and its website, the Justice Department noted that “states, local governments, law enforcement, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service providers, and behavioral health and other social service providers will have direct access to critical information that will enhance their ability to reduce firearm homicides and suicides.”

“The website will be maintained and updated to include newly developed resources for the field created through the Center, in partnership with [the Bureau of Justice Assistance],” the DOJ said. “The website also provides a platform for the Center to highlight emerging and promising practices in successful ERPO implementation and connect states and localities to innovative strategies to reduce gun violence and save lives.”