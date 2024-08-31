Study Finds 9.6% Fatality Rate Among Those Who Reported Myocarditis Or Pericarditis After Covid Jab

A new peer reviewed study has found almost ten percent of people in Japan who reported having myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, died from the condition within 64 days after they received the jab

The study also found that the fatality rates were highest among men under 30.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough who analyzed the study said that the authors downplayed the finding by reporting that “overall outcomes were good”

“In the COVID-19 crisis,” McCullough said, “we have learned to look at the data and the analyses ourselves because there are usually very important results downplayed by the authors… this time it is vaccine myopericarditis mortality.”

The Defender reports: McCullough combined the numbers from the study’s results for myocarditis and pericarditis cases to show that 97 of the 1,014 (9.6%) myopericarditis cases were fatal.

Myopericarditis is an umbrella term for myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, and pericarditis, inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart.

“A 9.6% case fatality rate for a vaccine side effect largely in young healthy men is astronomical and clinically unacceptable,” he said.

McCullough criticized the authors’ conclusion that “overall outcomes were good.”

“This can never be the conclusion when the case fatality rate was 97/1014 cases with followup out to 64 days after the shot,” he said.

The study authors extracted data from April 2004 to December 2023 in the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report (JADER) — a large database for public reporting of adverse events — among people ages 12 and up who experienced myocarditis or pericarditis after getting an mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Among 759 reports of vaccine-induced myocarditis and 255 reports of pericarditis, 84 (11%) and 13 (5%) individuals died within 64 days of an mRNA COVID-19 shot, respectively.

The study, which is in press, was available online early this month in the Journal of Infection and Chemotherapy.

The Defender reached out to the study’s corresponding author — Kazuaki Taguchi, Ph.D., with the Faculty of Pharmacy at Keio University in Tokyo — for comment about the team’s conclusions but did not receive a response by the deadline.

Japanese males under 30 ‘should promptly seek medical assistance’

For the study, the authors first looked at adverse event reports to determine how soon after an mRNA vaccination people reported the onset of myocarditis or pericarditis.

The majority of cases occurred within a week of getting the vaccine. They noted that prior studies found a similar trend.