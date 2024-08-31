Nancy Pelosi Admits She’s A Cold Blooded Reptilian

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
August 31, 2024 Niamh Harris News 0
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi has publicly admitted to being a cold blooded reptilian.

During her coverage of the Democratic National Convention on PBS, she told anchor Judy Woodruff: “Remember, in the last election, they said we were going to lose 30 or 40 seats. What? They didn’t know what they were talking about. We know our…we’re different from the presidential…..we’re very discreet, reptilian, cold-blooded. These are the races we have to win. Others are winning the whole country.”

But that was not the first time Nancy Pelosi admitted to being a cold blooded reptilian.

She previously told Anderson Cooper…..

and the audience laughed because they thought she was joking!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/hqCvM7YwjLSH
