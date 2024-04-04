Bird Flu Forces Major US Egg Producer To Kill 2 Million Chickens

Biden administration officials say they are “monitoring” the bird flu outbreak that recently resulted in a cow-to-human infection and an egg producer being forced to kill two million chickens.

“The White House is on red alert for bird flu after health officials revealed a Texan dairy farmer caught a deadly bird flu strain from a cow…Officials are now receiving regular updates from HHS and USDA.



Ashish Jha, who led the Biden administration's Covid-19 response,… pic.twitter.com/SVuJpLLUqh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 3, 2024

Earleir this week the country’s largest chicken egg producer said it had temporarily halted production at a Texas plant due to the chickens coming down with Bird Flu. The plant said it was forced to cull almost 2 million hens.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Major Egg Producer Detects Bird Flu, Must Kill Nearly 2 Million Chickenshttps://t.co/DRV4BVwU8e — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 3, 2024

InfoWars reports: An egg facility in Michigan was also reportedly hit with a Bird Flu outbreak this week.

So far, Texas, Kansas, Idaho, Ohio and Michigan are the only states Infowars can report have confirmed outbreaks in cattle.

Dairy cows in Ohio have tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, making it the 6th state to report cases.



The dairy operation received cows from a Texas dairy where bird flu was later confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ad6GkOuzUN — BNO News (@BNOFeed) April 3, 2024

If the outbreak spreads out of control, it will be a suspiciously convenient event for the global elite who want humans to consume less animal-based food and instead “Eat Ze Bugs.”

Companies are now using insect protein. You will eat the bugs. pic.twitter.com/nL88347Nd6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2024

Watch: