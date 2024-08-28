Australian Senator Challenges WHO: ‘We Don’t Believe Anything You Say About Monkeypox’

The people of the world no longer believe anything the World Health Organization is saying about infectious disease, according to Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts who delivered a powerful and timely message to the globalist organization this week.

During a speech in the Australian Senate, Sen. Roberts called out multiple deceptions by the WHO during the Covid pandemic and informed the organization that public trust has run out.

According to Sen. Roberts, the elite have been exposed as liars so many times that we are now living in the era of “prove it.”

Now that the WHO is crying wolf about monkeypox, we simply cannot believe anything they are saying, insists Sen. Roberts.

“Recent revelations show Anthony Fauci concealed plans to engineer a more deadly and highly transmissible mpox virus,” said Sen. Roberts. “This “gain-of-function” research has pandemic potential and should be stopped immediately.

“It’s troubling that Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (“CSIRO”) was involved in gain-of-function research for covid-19, yet faces no consequences.”

Sen. Roberts also exposed the systemic corruption at the heart of the WHO, which receives the majority of its funding from globalist billionaire Bill Gates, who is a major investor and shareholder in the vaccines the WHO is responsible for pushing on vulnerable populations around the world.

“The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global public health emergency, triggering emergency powers to drive vaccine sales that benefit big pharmaceutical companies with ties to the organisation. This decision serves corporate interests rather than public health.

“Regulatory agencies that are meant to protect the public fall under undue influence from the industries they regulate. The WHO is a corrupt organisation that is designed to funnel taxpayer money to its billionaire donors.

“Australian taxpayers gave $30 million to the WHO last year, likely as a show of loyalty.“

“Transparency is lacking. Major donors include GAVI, a vaccine alliance funded by corporations tied to predatory giants like BlackRock and Vanguard, who also own large shares in pharmaceutical companies.

According to Sen. Roberts, the UN and WHO are anti-democratic regimes controlled by globalist overlords including Gates and World Economic Forum co-founder Klaus Schwab.

“The WHO’s monkeypox emergency, declared solely by its director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, highlights the unchecked power of the position.

“This decision created a market for four already-approved vaccines linked to companies backed by BlackRock and Vanguard, ensuring massive profits for their shareholders.

“A new monkeypox vaccine is expected soon, likely fast-tracked by compromised regulators like Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”).

“The WHO and the TGA have failed in their regulatory duties, serving political agendas rather than public interest. During covid, the TGA prioritised government control over public health, and there are concerns the same will happen again with mpox.“

Sen. Roberts finished his speech with a demand for the WHO to put up or shut up when it comes to their fearmongering agenda.

The WHO showed their cards during the COVID plandemic when they authorized brutal lockdowns and anti-freedom policies around the world, and they removed their mask completely when they attempted to seize power over sovereign states with their Pandemic Treaty.

“Every Monkeypox case should be verified through public lab tests, especially as redacted data was used to justify covid measures that harmed public health.

“The time of blind trust in the WHO’s narrative is over; it’s now the age of ‘prove it’.”