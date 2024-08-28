Trump Insider: Arrest Warrants Ready for Elites Spraying ‘Genocidal’ Chemtrails 

In a groundbreaking development, the Trump transition team are preparing to authorize officials to arrest elite figures allegedly involved in the covert operation of spraying chemtrails to manipulate weather patterns, control populations, and disperse harmful toxins, including aluminium and barium.

These high-level arrests are set to target those at the top who have orchestrated these activities, rather than the operational staff unaware of the full scope of their actions.

This marks a significant move towards accountability and transparency, not to mention improving the health of the global population, as the public has long raised concerns over these crimes that have been taking place in front of our eyes.

Anybody who has been paying attention to the world around them in recent times has noticed that our skies are changing.

The sun, once a large, orange ball of fire, now appears whiter and smaller.

Where clouds once erupted in beautiful, natural shapes including cirrus, cumulus and nimbus formations, they now appear grid-like, resembling the bars of a giant prison planet.

The elite thought they were getting away with this crime, they thought we were going to go down without a fight, but they were wrong.

On Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent shock waves through the corridors of power in D.C. and Davos when he promised to stop the government’s clandestine chemtrails operations poisoning Americans and citizens of other nations.

According to a Trump campaign team member, evidence is being gathered, arrest warrants prepared, and prosecutors readied to bring down the criminal cartel that has been using stratospheric spraying operations to advance their agenda of contamination and control:

Did you catch that? They are determined to go after those at the top, not the operational staff who may or may not be aware of the crimes they are involved in perpetrating.

No wonder the mainstream media have kicked into full outrage mode.

It all began going wrong for the mainstream media when Kennedy Jr responded a video on X that featured footage of chemtrails planes and a voice over detailing secrets about the pilots who fly these machines.

As Kennedy Jr explained, chemtrails are not a conspiracy theory, they are a conspiracy crime, and as part of the Trump administration he will ensure that the perpetrators are exposed and bought to justice.

The mainstream media is throwing its toys out of the pram, but the people are waking up and rejecting their fake news and there is nothing they can do about it.

Every piece of evidence required to prove that the government, military, and private corporations are spraying chemtrails and geoengineering the environment has not only been met but exceeded.

Patents dating back nearly a century show the technological capability, with designs and aircraft modifications specifically for spraying.

Declassified documents, such as Project Cirrus and Operation Popeye, reveal that the military has used these technologies to alter weather, steer hurricanes, seed clouds, and even wage wars.

Analyses of rainwater, soil, and air consistently detect the same particulates — including barium and aluminum — that are detailed in these patents and declassified documents for weather modification.

According to mainstream media, this is yet another coincidence.

But we also have video evidence of planes spraying particulates that can turn the chemtrails on and off mechanically, which cannot possibly be explained as contrails.

This is smoking gun evidence, yet they still try and deny it.

Even the NOAA government website lists past and current geoengineering and weather modification programs, openly describing the use of planes spraying particulates to modify weather and disseminate toxins.

On top of that, we are living in a golden age of chemtrails whistleblowers, with dozens of of people from the military and other sectors coming forward to confirm that this has been happening for decades.

It’s undeniable, and notably, these activities ramped up immediately after JFK’s death when the US government was taken over by a coup.

It’s strange how we keep seeing the same pattern emerge, starting after that coup and Operation Paperclip, the secret program conducted by the CIA after World War II to recruit German scientists, engineers, and technicians, many of whom were high-level Nazis.

In this sense, RFK Jr is the perfect person to restore sanity to government and hold the criminal elite to account.

Kennedy Jr is most famous for his tireless work exposing the crimes of Big Pharma and advocating for childhood vaccine safety.

No wonder he is public enemy number one as far as Big Pharma and the mainstream media are concerned.

But Kennedy Jr understands the elite are engaged in a multi-pronged attack on humanity and he is equally determined to stop the global elite’s geoengineering operations.

The only way to do this is to arrest the criminals responsible for spraying humanity with toxic substances without their consent.

The first step in this process is educating the masses about what is really going on behind the scenes.

That’s why Kennedy Jr spoke with Dane Wigington from Geoengineering Watch and asked him to detail exactly how we know the elite are manipulating our skies and spraying death from 15,000 feet.

Mainstream media continues to gaslight humanity about the existence of chemtrails on behalf of the global elite.

But they are fighting a losing battle as the people of the world continue waking up to the truth.

As Dane Wigington said, President Lyndon B. Johnson is on record admitting the US government has been controlling the weather to control the world since the 1950s.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake the masses to what is coming, and we must make every day count.

Share credible data from credible sources and make your voice heard and elect leaders who are prepared to prosecute the global elite.

