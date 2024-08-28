New Zealand FOIA Docs Prove All-Cause Mortality Is Higher Among the Vaccinated

The vaccinated are dying at a higher rate than the unvaccinated, according to New Zealand government documents released under the Freedom of Information Act that prove the unvaccinated are the healthiest cohort in society.

Vaccines are supposed to lower all-cause mortality. During the vaccine roll out, Big Pharma and governments around the world promised their citizens that getting vaccinated would protect them from death and disease.

However, the evidence is now indisputable. COVID mRNA shots not only fail to protect the vaccinated from death and disease, they are killing people in huge numbers.

The New Zealand government documents provide the clearest evidence yet that the COVID vaccines do not work in the way the vaccinated were promised.

The beautifully simple data released by the New Zealand government under the FOI Act makes it crystal clear. More vaccinated people are dying per month than unvaccinated.

The vaccines were a total failure: they increased all-cause mortality.

This is a public health disaster that is playing out in every developed country like New Zealand that forced the COVID vaccines on the majority of the public.

Unfortunately for the vaccinated, the shots haven’t finished their grisly work yet, with experts warning that excess deaths are set to continue skyrocketing in the next two years.

A “massive tsunami” of death and disease is set to decimate the global mRNA-vaccinated population according to top virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who warns that the spike protein is a ticking time bomb programmed to explode.

Dr. Mike Yeardon, the former Pfizer executive, has also confirmed that Covid mRNA vaccines operate as a bioweapon with the goal of reducing the population of the planet.

And leading oncologist Dr. William Makis revealed that rare and aggressive forms of cancer are exploding around the world.

But really we shouldn’t need these brave truth tellers to break the bad news. We should be able to see it all around us.

Fully vaccinated athletes are dropping likes flies. Four professional soccer players have collapsed live on TV in the last week alone.

And at a single university campus in North Carolina, 150 students and staff were just diagnosed with a host of tumors and immune diseases… and the so-called experts are desperately trying to convince the public that it has nothing at all to do with mRNA vaccines.

How many more vaccinated people must die before we can have an honest discussion about the data?