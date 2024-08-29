EU’s New Vaccine Card Is Step Towards Mandatory Vaccinations & Restrictions On Freedoms

A pilot project for a new vaccination passport is to be launched shortly in five Europen countries.

It is being claimed that the the European Vaccination Card aims to “foster informed decision-making on vaccination, and improve continuity of care across the EU”

But it is actually stepping stone for mandatory vaccinations and is also connected to large financial interests that have plans to limit personal and national sovereignty.

Expose News reports: The European Vaccination Card (“EVC”) is a digital or printed card that aims to consolidate all vaccination data for a person in one easily accessible location. It is a key tool introduced by the European Union’s EUVABECO project.

The EVC will store a person’s vaccination history, including dates, vaccine types and dosages. It will enable seamless transfer of vaccination records across countries, making it easier for people to travel and receive vaccinations while abroad. The card’s QR code will be validated by healthcare professionals, ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of the vaccination data.

The EVC will leverage the Global Digital Health Certification Network (“GDHCN”), a certification network managed by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), to ensure the authenticity of digital vaccination records. This network was developed during the covid-19 pandemic for the EU Digital Covid Certificate and has since been expanded to support other digital health certificates.

Funded by the European Commission’s EU4Health programme, the European Vaccination Beyond Covid, or EUVABECO, project is expected to launch pilot projects on 1 September 2024 and conclude on 28 February 2026, according to Rīga Stradiņš University Research Portal.

Last month, Vaccines Today, an online platform for discussing vaccines and vaccination, published an article about the EVC: