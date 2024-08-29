EU’s New Vaccine Card Is Step Towards Mandatory Vaccinations & Restrictions On Freedoms

A pilot project for a new vaccination passport is to be launched shortly in five Europen countries.
It is being claimed that the the European Vaccination Card aims to “foster informed decision-making on vaccination, and improve continuity of care across the EU”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Latest Video
But it is actually stepping stone for mandatory vaccinations and is also connected to large financial interests that have plans to limit personal and national sovereignty.
Expose News reports: The European Vaccination Card (“EVC”) is a digital or printed card that aims to consolidate all vaccination data for a person in one easily accessible location. It is a key tool introduced by the European Union’s EUVABECO project.
The EVC will store a person’s vaccination history, including dates, vaccine types and dosages. It will enable seamless transfer of vaccination records across countries, making it easier for people to travel and receive vaccinations while abroad. The card’s QR code will be validated by healthcare professionals, ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of the vaccination data.
The EVC will leverage the Global Digital Health Certification Network (“GDHCN”), a certification network managed by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), to ensure the authenticity of digital vaccination records. This network was developed during the covid-19 pandemic for the EU Digital Covid Certificate and has since been expanded to support other digital health certificates.
Funded by the European Commission’s EU4Health programme, the European Vaccination Beyond Covid, or EUVABECO, project is expected to launch pilot projects on 1 September 2024 and conclude on 28 February 2026, according to Rīga Stradiņš University Research Portal.
Last month, Vaccines Today, an online platform for discussing vaccines and vaccination, published an article about the EVC:
As Europe transitions from emergency measures to long-term covid-19 management, there is a critical opportunity to strengthen resilience and increase preparedness for future health threats. The European Vaccination Beyond Covid-19 (EUVABECO) project seeks to leverage this momentum by initiating pilot projects to develop and test implementation plans for tools that support both routine and crisis vaccination practices
One key tool that EUVABECO will introduce is the European Vaccination Card (EVC). Scheduled for launch in September 2024, the EVC will initially be piloted in five pilot countries: Latvia, Greece, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal. The card aims to empower individuals by consolidating all their vaccination data in one easily accessible location. It will be available in various formats, including printed cards, mailed copies, and digital versions for smartphones.
Developed during the Covid-19 pandemic for the EU Digital Covid Certificate, the GDHCN is now managed by the World Health Organisation, enabling the authenticity of digital vaccination records to be ensured
In addition to the EVC, EUVABECO is creating plans for several other innovative tools: a clinical decision system that provides vaccination recommendations, a screening tool to identify and invite vulnerable populations, an electronic Product Information Leaflet (e-PIL) to enable the transfer of vaccines across countries without having to repackage them, and a modelling and forecasting tool to assess the impact of public health interventions.
By leveraging the lessons learned from the covid-19 pandemic and fostering innovation in vaccination management, Europe is taking crucial steps toward a more resilient and health-secure future.European Vaccination Card will be piloted in five countries, Vaccines Today, 22 July 2024