Trudeau Reinstates Mask Mandates for Hospitals: “Unmasked Patients Will Be Turned Away”

The Trudeau regime has reinstated mask mandates for hospitals, and has warned unmasked patents that they will be turned away if they refuse to comply.

Some hospitals in Canada have already begun rolling out the mandates that some doctors are slamming as authoritarian.

Infowars.com reports: A regional health board north of Montreal, Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval, recently said that due to supposed rising cases of COVID, its staff must wear masks.

The decision by the health board to reinstate masks was revealed after a memo given to CBC News was made public.

However, emergency room doctor Chris Milburn, who has extensive knowledge regarding masking, criticized the move, calling it “political.”

He said, as noted by True North, that there is “decades of evidence that masks were ineffective for reducing transmission of respiratory viruses.”

“That is why they were never used,” he added.

Milburn observed that the “science” on masks “turned on a dime,” adding, “Science does not turn on a dime, but politics does.”

In recent weeks, there has been a rise in mainstream reporting about “rising” COVID rates. Indeed, just recently in the United States, the Biden administration announced it will resume giving out free COVID-19 tests to every American.

In Canada, mask mandates, which were in place nationwide for a time, were deemed pointless from results by focus groups from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own Privy Council, which in a May 16, 2022, report noted masks had “little impact overall with some feeling in many cases they had done more harm than good.”