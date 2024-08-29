Democrats Order Social Media Companies To Ban AI Created Memes

Democrats in the House are attempting to have the FEC ban the use of AI created images that mock left-wing politicians.
Modernity.news reports: In a statement, Democrats in Congress claimed “It is critical for our democracy that this be promptly addressed, noting the degree to which Grok-2 has already been used to distribute fake content regarding the 2024 presidential election.”
“This election cycle, we have seen candidates use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in campaign ads to depict themselves or another candidate engaged in an action that did not happen or saying something the depicted candidate did not say,” they further claim.
This may be a reference to a ‘Kamala Harris’ video shared by Musk.
In response, California Democrat Gavin Newsom vowed to introduce a law to limit such AI creations, prompting Musk to respond that parody is and should remain legal in America.
Such videos and memes are obviously meant to be satirical.
As RFK Jr. noted last week, Democrats have become the party of censorship.
What are they afraid of?