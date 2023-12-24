New Study Proves Fact Checkers Wrong: Covid mRNA Vaccines Permanently Alter Human DNA

A study of humans suffering from Long Covid analyzed their cellular DNA and unexpectedly found genes uniquely specific to the Pfizer mRNA vaccine in human blood cells. This finding proves that mRNA COVID vaccines permanently integrate into the DNA of some COVID-vaccinated people.

The newly published study, titled Presence of viral spike protein and vaccinal spike protein in the blood serum of patients with long-Covid syndrome, analyzed human DNA isolated from volunteers’ blood samples.

The researchers looked for matches between blood cells’ DNA and genetic sequences unique to the Pfizer COVID vaccine BNT162b2. After using sensitive tests, scientists were surprised to discovere genes that could only come from the Pfizer COVID vaccine in the genomes of blood samples analyzed.

Remember that “Covid vaccine changes our genome” was considered an antiscience antivax conspiracy theory and was constantly ridiculed by Pfizer-sponsored press.

Igor Chudov reports:

It turns out that the truth is more nuanced. And the mainstream media and fact checkers have been proven wrong yet again.

Now that tests of the genomic DNA of vaccinated subjects have confirmed the so-called “conspiracy theory”, will apologies from the mainstream media be forthcoming?

What is this about?

The study by Dhuli et al. describes an interesting scientific discovery journey by Italian scientists exploring the so-called “Long Covid.”

At first, they detected spike protein, with certain features specific to Covid vaccines only, in the blood of some people suffering from Long Covid.

The detection happened long after vaccination.

Then, the study authors asked, how is long-term spike protein production possible? Could it be due to DNA changes making their cells into permanent spike-protein factories?

To answer that question, they used DNA-specific tests to detect the presence of COVID vaccine genetic code in the genomes of the cells of study subjects.

The supplement explains:

Did the scientists find anything interesting in these genomes?

The answer is yes – some experimental subjects’ DNA was altered and contained genes that could only come from the Pfizer COVID vaccine!

Authors note, above, that their findings are consistent with ‘intracellular reverse transcription’ – the vaccine becoming part of the genomes of its recipients!

Words of Caution

The above findings are unsettling and show that some vaccinated people experience forced alteration of their genomes, with spike protein-producing code permanently residing in the affected cells.

However, we do not know how many cells are affected in persons experiencing reverse transcription and integration of Pfizer vaccine code into their DNA. The methods used to detect such altered genetic strands are very sensitive. I hope the Pfizer vaccine-code-carrying cells are a small minority in each affected organism.

We also do not know if reproductive cells (eggs and sperm) are affected. Are there any newborns whose germ-line genes carry the Pfizer vaccine code? (check out this post by the Daily Beagle also)

Further, it appears that not every vaccinated person was affected by this reverse integration, and therefore, vaccinated individuals have hope that they were not the ones whose genomes were altered.

Additionally, the journal where this study was published is not the most prestigious. (Prestigious journals do not like to publish scientific findings critical of COVID vaccines.) I hope more studies will attempt to reproduce the authors’ methods to confirm their findings.