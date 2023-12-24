WEF Advisor Declares ‘God Is Dead’ and ‘Jesus Is Fake News’

God is dead, according to Klaus Schwab’s right-hand man Yuval Noah Harari, who also claimed that “Jesus is fake news” and the World Economic Forum has acquired “divine powers” of “creation and destruction” to rule over humanity.

The WEF is also increasingly hostile to Christianity and major religions. If you read between the lines just a little, it’s clear the WEF is consciously attempting to supplant Jesus Christ.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to the WEF, Jesus is fake news, God is dead, and you do not have a soul. You are a “hackable animal” who does not have the capacity for free will.

Harari, the world’s most influential transhumanist, has also laid out a plan to replace human workers through automation and artificial intelligence. The technological revolution, he declared, will create a large number of “useless people.”

The concept of “useless people” brings to mind the Nazi concept of “Worthless Eaters” — whom the Nazis medically murdered.

According to Yuval, the most pressing question currently faced by the global elite is “What do we need so many humans for?”

Yuval Harari’s message is frightening: are most human beings now considered disposable? And will the transhuman replacement for human beings be a cyborg (man melded with machine) with no imagination, no empathy, no soul and no God?

Paying attention yet?



Yuval Noah Harari is an advisor to Klaus Schwab.#WEF #KlausSchwab pic.twitter.com/WemTymxYSf — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 20, 2023

Per Vera Sharav: This threatens the moral foundation of a humane society – which is built upon the belief in the sanctity of the individual, our autonomy, freedom and equal rights.

The word transhumanism relates to the integration of human bodies with technology. It is driven by scientific advances but directed and financed by governments, military agencies, medical institutions, Big Pharma, and multi-national corporations. Transhumanism discards medical ethics while ‘Playing God’ with humanity.

Transhumanism and the related Technocracy (the control of society by technical experts) are the drivers of today’s eugenics (a set of beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetic quality of a human population). In the past, these ideas labeled large groups of human beings as “deplorables.” It is perhaps no coincidence that the Human Genome Project is housed at Cold Spring Harbor, NY — the historic center of eugenics in the US.

Transhumanists seek to cast aside the biblical idea that each human being is created in God’s image and possessed of natural rights to which we are each entitled, solely because we are human.

TRENDING: Putin Exposes the Truth About the “Fake” Moon Landings

Transhumanists are obsessed with liberating us from our biological limitations. They predict that the merger of humans and technology will vastly increase our physical strength, our intelligence, and our life span.

However, accelerated developments in genetics, including genetic RNA and DNA vaccines, raise the possibility of genetically altering the human race. This could produce a two-class society – a master caste and an underclass, as described in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. Transhumanists seek to vastly improve the master caste. But what about the rest?

It may be no coincidence that Aldous Huxley’s brother Julian was the president of the British Eugenics Society, the first Director of UNESCO, and a founding member of the World Wildlife Fund.

The medical-scientific establishment has ignored the moral danger lurking behind the transhumanist agenda. Distinguished Stanford Professor Francis Fukuyama declared that transhumanism is “the world’s most dangerous idea” because transhumanism is both authoritarian and anti-human.