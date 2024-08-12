Five Countries Will Be Testing Europe’s New Vaccination Card

Five European Union countries are set to pilot the newly developed European Vaccination Card (EVC) next month.

Septembers pilot program marks a step toward the continent-wide rollout of the card, according to Vaccines Today.

Belgium, Greece, Germany, Latvia and Portugal will be testing the new card in a variety of formats, including printed cards, mailed copies and digital versions for smartphones.

The European Vaccination Card

Dutch attorney Meike Terhorst joined “The Defender In-Depth” to discuss the European Vaccination Card (EVC), its similarities to the EU’s Digital COVID Certificate, the global push toward digital ID and the implications for health and medical freedom.

The Defender reports: The card purports to “foster informed decision-making on vaccination, and improve continuity of care across the EU” and “aims to empower individuals by consolidating all their vaccination data in one easily accessible location.”

While the objectives of the program, set to be implemented throughout the EU by 2026, appear benign, critics argue the EVC is a stepping stone for mandatory vaccinations in the future.

Some also argue the EVC is connected to large financial interests and plans to limit personal and national sovereignty.

‘The plan is to get everybody vaccinated’

For Terhorst, efforts to launch the EVC are, at their root, “about digital ID.”

“You get a digital ID where all your vaccination records are stored … All your personal details are stored in one place, and you can move it easily from one country to another without having to redo or reapply … So basically, it’s about a digital ID, and then a link from your personal ID to your medical records on vaccination,” she said.

Terhorst said that while the idea of having one’s medical records easily accessible and transferrable sounds benign, “The plan is to get everybody vaccinated and to kind of overrule constitutional rights.”

“It was very clear that the object was that anybody within the EU could not say no to … vaccination,” Terhorst said.

According to Terhorst, this contravenes the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which in Chapter 1, Article 3 — “Right to the integrity of the person” — encapsulates the key tenets of the Nuremberg Declaration.

This includes a requirement for “the free and informed consent of the person concerned” in relation to medical procedures, and “the prohibition on making the human body and its parts as such a source of financial gain.”

EVC a continuation of EU ‘vaccine passport’

Terhorst said that the EVC and the EU’s digital vaccination certificate are “presented as different programs,” with the EVC being “rebranded as something completely different and completely new” — even though they are both based on “the same software,” she said.

“They’ve been working on it for years and years and years. And it works perfect, and it’s all linked together like the banking infrastructure, the personal medical records, insurance, everything links into each other,” Terhorst said.

The EVC is based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Digital Health Certification Network, which the EU and WHO co-launched in June 2023 to promote a global interoperable digital vaccine passport, based on the EU’s digital health certificate.

Noting that plans for the EVC were launched in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Terhorst said, “This plan is not new. It has been in the making for a very long time.”

Terhorst said the EVC threatens to usurp personal and national sovereignty.

“There was a digital roadmap for a digital passport. So basically, the EU is trying to become a kind of country or federal state that has the capacity to issue a passport to all the EU citizens,” she said.

Terhorst also connected the plans to launch the EVC with the amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations, passed in June at the World Health Assembly.

The amendments contain articles that “allow states to enforce medication on anybody during a crisis or emergency or pandemic,” she said. “It doesn’t say that it has to be done, but it gives this permission.”

Terhorst also connected plans for the EVC with efforts in other countries to enact new pandemic preparedness plans. She cited the example of New Zealand, which last month published an interim update to its national Pandemic Plan and which was expanded to cover “respiratory-type pathogens of pandemic potential.”

Terhorst also cited the example of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who at this year’s meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in January, said that digital ID is “very necessary” for the provision of a range of public services — and suggested it can be used to track the unvaccinated.

Digital ID “is very necessary for financial services, but not only. It is also good for school enrollment, it is also good for health — who actually got a vaccination or not,” Queen Máxima said.

“There was very intense pressure put on us to get vaccinated,” Terhorst said, referring to her experience in the Netherlands. “And then knowing that it didn’t stop transmission, why was it so important? I think still we don’t know everything, but we have to keep on digging and fighting for the truth to come out to really know why it was so important.”