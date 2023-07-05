Embalmer Says Strange Blood Clots Still Being Found In Covid Jabbed People

Embalmer and funeral director Richard Hirschman has said that unusually long and fibrous blood clots continue to be found inside the bodies of deceased covid vaccinated individuals.
Embalmers across the world have been reporting about strange clots in the veins of the recently deceased, clots that they say they had never seen before the experimental covid ‘vaccines’ were rolled out.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Hirschman originally spoke out during his appearance in the documentary Died Suddenly, where he discussed discovering the freakishly long clots in people he embalmed.
Infowars reports: Hirschman took to Twitter Sunday saying he’s still seeing the long fibrous clots being extracted from vaxxed individuals.
“I have been only sounding an alarm about what I am seeing! I can only say that this is not normal,” Hirschman tweeted. “In the 20 years prior to 2021 I never seen anything like this. Something is causing this, and I see it often.”
Replying to a commenter, Hirschman showed a picture of what a normal blood clot typically looks like.
Be the first to comment