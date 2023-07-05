Embalmer Says Strange Blood Clots Still Being Found In Covid Jabbed People

Embalmer and funeral director Richard Hirschman has said that unusually long and fibrous blood clots continue to be found inside the bodies of deceased covid vaccinated individuals.

Embalmers across the world have been reporting about strange clots in the veins of the recently deceased, clots that they say they had never seen before the experimental covid ‘vaccines’ were rolled out.

Hirschman originally spoke out during his appearance in the documentary Died Suddenly, where he discussed discovering the freakishly long clots in people he embalmed.

Infowars reports: Hirschman took to Twitter Sunday saying he’s still seeing the long fibrous clots being extracted from vaxxed individuals.

“I have been only sounding an alarm about what I am seeing! I can only say that this is not normal,” Hirschman tweeted. “In the 20 years prior to 2021 I never seen anything like this. Something is causing this, and I see it often.”

I never claimed to be a doctor or scientist, I am an embalmer. I have been only sounding an alarm about what I am seeing! I can only say that this is not normal. In the 20 years prior to 2021 I never seen anything like this. Something is causing this, and I see it often. pic.twitter.com/beZy7pEzfh — Richard Hirschman (@r_hirschman) July 3, 2023

Replying to a commenter, Hirschman showed a picture of what a normal blood clot typically looks like.

This is what I am seeing in the veins and arteries of the dead during the embalming process. — Richard Hirschman (@r_hirschman) July 3, 2023

I have been saying that the blood is different! Since early 2021 during the embalming process I have noticed unusual clotting. From small specks to large white fibrous clots. pic.twitter.com/GC59j4uo43 — Richard Hirschman (@r_hirschman) July 2, 2023 Hirschman’s comments come as bodybuilder and fitness influencer Jo Lindner died over the weekend just weeks after claiming tests showed his blood samples contained white fibrous clots.