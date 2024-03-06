United Nations Warns ‘Misogyny’ Is Fuelling ‘Global Boiling’ Crisis

The United Nations has warned that ‘misogyny’ is fuelling the so-called ‘global boiling’ crisis that threatens to wipe humanity from the face of the Earth.

According to a new UN report, misogyny and not the sun is causing the planet to heat up to dangerous temperatures.

Climatedepot.com reports: Discrimination, Climate Change Hurt Women-Led Households, UN Says: Women-led rural households are hurt worse by the impacts of climate change, a new UN report finds. Compared to male-headed households, families headed by women across 24 poor and middle-income countries lost an average of 8% more income due to heat waves and 3% more income due to floods. The report, which highlighted how women are prevented from responding or adapting to climate-fueled crises by discriminatory limits on their rights to control their own lives by limiting land rights and decision making over work, is yet another finding of the disproportionate harms borne by women as a result of the mutually-reinforcing crises of climate change and misogyny. (AP)

(AP) — Women who run farms and rural households in poor countries suffer more from climate change and are discriminated against as they try to adapt to other sources of income in times of crises, the United Nations warned Tuesday.

A new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization, “The Unjust Climate,” found that female-headed rural households lose on average 8% more of their income during heat waves and 3% more during floods, compared to male-headed households.

That disparity translates into a per capita reduction of $83 due to heat stress and $35 due to floods — coming up to an annual total of $37 billion and $16 billion respectively in poor countries, the U.N. agency said in the report.

“Considering the significant existing differences in agricultural productivity and wages between women and men, the study suggests that if not addressed, climate change will greatly widen these gaps in the years ahead,” FAO said.

The Rome-based FAO came up with the statistics by surveying 100,000 rural households across 24 poor and middle-income countries around the world. The agency then integrated that data with 70 years of precipitation and temperature data.

