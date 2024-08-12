Adrenochrome Whistleblower: ‘Zelensky and Other Leaders Are Addicted to Children’s Blood’

Hundreds of Ukrainian children living in slavery were liberated by Russian special forces this week as Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force made a series of grisly discoveries deep inside Ukraine.

Reports from the front line reveal that hundreds of children were found in degrading “factory farm” conditions at a location in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the focal point of Russia’s slow advance along the eastern part of the front line.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Russian soldiers are describing finding children with fragile, emaciated bodies hooked up to intravenous drips while their bodies were expertly drained of blood and adrenal fluid for the global adrenochrome trade.

The adrenochrome industry in Ukraine is larger than previously expected and Putin is determined to use the leads generated to destroy the global adrenochrome supply chain and punish those committing crimes against children – including the politicians and celebrities who are hooked on the drug he calls “the devil’s work.”

Before we dive in, subscribe to our Rumble channel if you haven’t already and join the People’s Voice Locals Community for uncensored breaking news and commentary and to join a community of brave truth seekers determined to bring the criminal elite to justice.

Following orders from Putin, the FSB launched a worldwide initiative to track down and eliminate adrenochrome manufacturers, sellers, buyers, middlemen, and anyone involved in the production and export of the pharmaceutical cocktail.

Soldiers selected for Putin’s Adrenochrome Task Force in Ukraine are known as the creme de la creme of the Russian military – experienced veterans who thought they had experienced everything this evil world has to throw at them.

But as reports begin to emerge from Ukraine, even these hardened soldiers are finding it impossible to comprehend the inhumanity and horror of the global adrenochrome industry and the network of factory farms discovered throughout Ukraine.

According to a member of the Adrenochrome Task Force, these factory farms are the sites of ritual sexual abuse, physical degradation and psychological torture.

“You know, I thought I’d seen it all. I’ve been in combat for years, seen comrades fall, dealt with the worst humanity has to offer. But nothing, nothing, could prepare me for what we found in Donetsk. “We were told we’d be liberating children… I didn’t understand the scale of what that meant until we got there. We were clearing out this complex, a grim place… like a gulag or a Nazi death camp, but worse. Much worse. The walls were gray, cold, and damp. The air… it stank of decay and something nauseating… something I can’t describe. And then we found them. The children. “They were… like ghosts. Skin and bones. Their bodies, they looked so fragile, almost transparent. I could see the outlines of their ribs, every bone in their tiny hands. They had tubes coming out of them, tubes that drained their blood, their adrenal fluids… for what? For some sick trade, some twisted demand from the West. “There were hundreds of them, just lying there in these rows of metal cots. No blankets, no warmth. They didn’t even flinch when we burst in, no fear, no hope… Just emptiness in their eyes. Some were too weak to even look at us. They were so used to the pain, the torment, they didn’t even react. “And the worst part? The youngest… some of them couldn’t have been more than 2 years old. Babies, really. We found out later that they were bred for this… Raised in captivity, like livestock, just to be drained of everything that made them human. “The ones they couldn’t sell, the ones who weren’t ‘pretty’ enough or ‘obedient’ enough, were sent to these farms. Farms… as if that’s what you could call those hellholes.”

According to the soldier, the purpose of these “factory farms” is undeniable. Hundreds of children, of unknown parentage, are being kept in slavery conditions for the benefit of the international pedophile elite who can afford to pay exorbitant prices for the children and the adrenochrome they produce.

“There were signs of ritual abuse everywhere. Bruises, cuts, the kind of scars that don’t heal. And not just physical scars… psychological ones too. We found schedules of abuse. It’s systematic. These children were tortured daily. For what? To break them down, to make them compliant, to get the most out of them before they were carved up and discarded like trash.” “I saw one girl, maybe seven years old, one of the oldest, with a look in her eyes that has been haunting me at night. She was barely alive, her face expressionless, but her eyes… they were screaming for help, for an end to the suffering. She must have had a life before the farm. She understood this wasn’t how life is meant to be. But she couldn’t speak. I’ll never forget that look, as long as I live.”

As the soldier explains, the Task Force is actively gathering crucial information on the inner workings of the adrenochrome trade and collecting invaluable intelligence on the high-profile buyers funding this sinister industry.

“We did what we could. We got them out, we gave them food, water, medical care… but how do you heal something like that? How do you undo the kind of evil that these children were put through? We have the information now… this isn’t just here, it’s global. A network so vast and so hidden that people don’t want to believe it exists at all.” “But this information has to be shared with as many people as possible. There are monsters in positions of power and influence around the world. People would be surprised to learn who is addicted to adrenochrome. People are going to be very surprised when we release the evidence that we have gathered. “Do you remember when Sean Penn visited Zelensky? We have evidence they were high as kites on adrenochrome. Zelensky gave him the best stuff. Now Sean Penn is giving it to Hunter Biden. “People say Zelensky is addicted to cocaine but our intelligence says it’s mostly adrenochrome that keeps him going. Honestly, sometimes this information is just too much… too much to take in without losing your mind. “We’re soldiers, we’re supposed to be tough. But what we saw… it’s not something anyone should have to witness. I’ve killed men, but this… this is different. This is pure, shameless evil. We’re fighting a war, not just against soldiers, but against monsters who prey on the most innocent. We won’t stop until they’re all brought to justice.”

There is a high-level cover-up trying to suppress any information about adrenochrome and its users from reaching the masses.

Reporting on these crimes is a dangerous business, as many people in Ukraine have found out after suffering recriminations at the hands of the Kiev regime who are desperate to keep their money-spinning operation under wraps.

It is no different in the United States. The conspiracy goes all the way to the top.

In 2016, California Attorney General Kamala Harris was trying to seize undercover Planned Parenthood videos which revealed they were selling baby organs to the highest bidder.

Harris had a meeting with Planned Parenthood officials and two weeks later she sent state DOJ agents to raid pro-life investigator David Daleiden’s home — looking for two videos which proved beyond doubt that Planned Parenthood were involved in the adrenochrome trade in California.

Why was the future vice president of the United States trying to punish those who were exposing the evil and criminality of those who were selling baby parts on the black market?

Is it because adrenochrome is a currency of its own in Hollywood and Californian politicians understand that if they expose it, their careers will be short-lived?

For the record, this is one of the videos Kamala Harris was desperate to seize and cover up.

Harris is now on the Democratic ticket to be selected as the latest puppet president of the United States.

The elite are repaying her for her services over the years, including her decision to go after those who were exposing the adrenochrome ring, and protect those who are trafficking blood and baby parts in the US.

Harris is not the only political power player on the side of the baby killers, rapists, and traffickers. It’s a big business.

Just like in Ukrraine, adrenochrome farms are operating in the US and trafficking in children with no birth certificates to VIP elites for huge sums of money.

These children do not have official documents but they do have “expiry dates” of 2 to 4 years, due to how often they are raped and abused, after which they are killed “with impunity” or ritually murdered, depending on the preference of their owners.

But don’t take my word for it.

Robert David Steele, veteran of the US marine corps and a former CIA operations officer, became one of the most well-placed whistleblowers in history when he blew the lid off the entire global pedophilia control system before a shocked judicial commission.

More people are speaking up about the truth and we are becoming an unstoppable force. Every time you share this information with people you are helping the cause and bringing the end of the cabal closer.

But be warned, blowing the whistle on the elite is a dangerous game, as Hollywood actor Mel Gibson found out when he exposed the Hollywood entertainment industry as a “den of parasites” who “feast on the blood of kids.”

If you want to live in a world that is safe for our children, it’s time to choose a side and make a stand.

Are you on the side of the Hollywood entertainment system that corrupts and abuses children and the mainstream media that covers up the crimes of abusers in positions of power?

Or are you on the side of the brave truth tellers seen in this video who are determined to make the world a safe place for our children?

Come and help us expose the crimes of the elite by subscribing to the channel on Rumble and joining the Peoples Voice Locals community to join us in our mission to educate the world about what is really happening behind the scenes in the world today. I hope to see you there.

Watch: