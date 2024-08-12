Pollsters Who Predicted 2016 Hillary Landslide Say Kamala Will “100% Beat Trump”

The pollsters who predicted a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton in 2016 are now saying that Kamala Harris is likely to beat Trump this November.
Here’s a sample of headlines based on these pollsters’ predictions showing Harris slightly ahead of Trump in swing states and in national polling.
Infowars.com reports: But recall that during this same time in 2016, these same pollsters and media outlets claimed Hillary Clinton was 10 points ahead of Trump and that she had a 99% chance of defeating him on Election Day.
It’s almost as if the establishment is running through the same voter suppression playbook it did in 2016 to demoralize Trump voters into not showing up to the polls in November.
Such deceptive tactics were deployed right up until zero hour on Election Day, with the New York Times leading the pack.
Trump went on to win the 2016 election with 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232, prompting Hillary to baselessly claim the election was stolen from her by the Russian government.
Moral of the story: don’t always believe the polls — in fact, never believe them — especially when they’re conducted by the very media outlets that have been consistently lying about nearly every major news topic over the last decade.