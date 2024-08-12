Pollsters Who Predicted 2016 Hillary Landslide Say Kamala Will “100% Beat Trump”

The pollsters who predicted a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton in 2016 are now saying that Kamala Harris is likely to beat Trump this November.

Here’s a sample of headlines based on these pollsters’ predictions showing Harris slightly ahead of Trump in swing states and in national polling.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

.@Polymarket – Presidential Election Winner



🟦 Kamala Harris: 52%

🟥 Donald Trump: 45%



Trends

July 22: Trump 64-29%

July 31: Trump 56-41%

August 10: Harris 52-45%

——

Swing States (chance of winning)



Michigan – 🔵 Harris 62-38%

Pennsylvania – 🔵 Harris 56-44%

Wisconsin – 🔵… https://t.co/xZSoBHgpmp pic.twitter.com/bfhujpNUrk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 11, 2024

So Kamala has allegedly taken a 3 point lead over Trump



The polls are every bit as rigged as the actual election pic.twitter.com/dafR0F1vZf — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) August 7, 2024

#Updated Nate Silver model – Electoral collage



🔵 Harris 283 🏆

🔴 Trump 255 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 11, 2024

🗳️🇺🇸 As Kamala Harris continues to lead the polls and raise billions, Trump is desperate for campaign donations and resorts to #crypto grifting. pic.twitter.com/WjAdZN0maf — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) August 7, 2024

Infowars.com reports: But recall that during this same time in 2016, these same pollsters and media outlets claimed Hillary Clinton was 10 points ahead of Trump and that she had a 99% chance of defeating him on Election Day.

“But the polls show Kamala breakeven with Trump!”



Yeah and they showed Hillary winning by 8 in 2016 and how’d that turn out?



If we’re breakeven w/Kamala in the fake news, we’ll beat her by 30+ electoral college votes in November



This ain’t our first rodeo w/suppression polls🐂 pic.twitter.com/f2hGAug1SP — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 9, 2024

"Battleground #bloodbath: Clinton leads Trump in 7 swing states

By LOUIS NELSON 06/29/2016

Hillary Clinton is polling higher than Donald Trump in seven swing states, holding leads ranging from 4 to 17 percentage points, according to a poll released Wednesday"



4-17% pic.twitter.com/tKMAuItgde — 🄴🄻ϻ🄴🅁 🄵µ🄳🄳 ✝️ (@Elmr_Fudd_again) March 20, 2024

This clown said Hillary had an 80% chance of winning in 2016, and he was wrong.



Now he wants you to believe this race is over in July when Trump leads by 2.5 pts. 🤷 https://t.co/65UBdOdJF1 pic.twitter.com/UIfUPFz73n — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 21, 2024

It’s almost as if the establishment is running through the same voter suppression playbook it did in 2016 to demoralize Trump voters into not showing up to the polls in November.

Such deceptive tactics were deployed right up until zero hour on Election Day, with the New York Times leading the pack.

“Oh, my God! Kamala’s burying Trump in the polls overnight!” -rightist chumps who leftists rely on to demoraLIEz others 24/7, without stopping to think that her candidacy is 3 weeks in and she has Yet to have a live interview.



THEY’RE terrified, chumps.



And they ALWAYS lie. pic.twitter.com/7yvz5GMf97 — Bosch Fawstin (@TheBoschFawstin) August 8, 2024

Remember what the MSM was telling us in Nov 2016 about how far ahead of Trump that Hillary was in all the polls? They are trying to gaslight us again about Kamala being ahead of Trump. It's just NOT possible! pic.twitter.com/tiYGIEd0Nh — ⚓🇺🇸 Jim Williams 🇺🇸⚓ (@JimWill_KAG) August 10, 2024

Trump went on to win the 2016 election with 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232, prompting Hillary to baselessly claim the election was stolen from her by the Russian government.

And the easter bunny is real. Remember how the fake polls said Hillary had a 98% chance of beating Trump? https://t.co/6iWBpjPo2j — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 11, 2024

Moral of the story: don’t always believe the polls — in fact, never believe them — especially when they’re conducted by the very media outlets that have been consistently lying about nearly every major news topic over the last decade.