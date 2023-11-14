New York To Begin Arresting Residents Who Spread Non-Mainstream Content Online

The WEF-controlled city of New York has instructed police to begin arresting residents who share non-mainstream content online.

In accordance with WEF policies, Governor Kathy Hochul has agreed to violate the U.S. constitution and crack down on so-called “hate speech” on behalf of the globalist elite.

According to Hochul, the WEF has instructed her to begin running “surveillance efforts” to monitor the social media posts of New Yorkers to counter “hate speech.”

NewsThud reports: Hochul spoke to the media to following a meeting with the state’s Jewish leaders, local law enforcement, and federal authorities.

During the press conference, Hochul unveiled her plans to allegedly combat hate crimes.

“It’s painful to me as the governor of this great state — that has been known for its diversity, and how we celebrate different cultures, different religions, different viewpoints — it’s painful to see the cruelty with which New Yorkers are treating each other,” Hochul said.

“Everywhere from college campuses, to our streets, to schools, to playgrounds; even as they’re entering their houses of worship.”

The governor continued by noting that she “immediately deployed the State Police to protect our synagogues and yeshivas and mosques and any other place that could be susceptible to hate crimes or violence.”

“I also announced a significant increase in funding for our efforts: $75 million overall, $50 million for local law enforcement to beef up their efforts as well as $25 million in security grants,” she added.

Since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, anti-Semitic hate incidents have soared across the country.

In NYC, anti-Semitic attacks have increased by nearly 331 percent, according to data from the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Hochul went on to detail New York’s plan “to catch incitement to violence” and “direct threats to others” by monitoring social media activity.

“We’re very focused on the data we’re collecting from surveillance efforts – what’s being said on social media platforms.

“And we have launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity and reach out to people when we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms,” Hochul said.

She insists that no New Yorker “should feel they have to hide any indications of what their religious beliefs are.”

WATCH:

Governor Hochul says that New York will now "collect data" and conduct mass surveillance of social media



Re-education camps, here we come



pic.twitter.com/QKLca5FFkP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2023

New York is home to around 2.2 million Jews out of a global population of around 16 million.

Hochul has been a strong supporter of Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group.

On October 30, Hochul visited students at Cornell University after the school’s Jewish Center received a mass shooting threat.