US Carrier Strike Group Rushed To The Middle East Prepared For Iran Attack

A US carrier strike group has been rushed to the Middle East as new Israeli intelligence suggests that Iran will launch an attack within the next few days.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defense Department said Sunday.

Israeli intelligence now believes that an attack could come within the next two days and before the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal talks planned for Thursday, potentially jeopardizing negotiations.

The Mail Online reports: The move came just hours after Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, announced.

During that conversation, Gallant told Austin that Iranian military preparations suggest that the country is getting ready for a large-scale attack in retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh – the political leader of Hamas, Axios reports.

His assassination, as well as that of Hezbollah’s senior military commander Fuad Shukr by Israel in a strike on Beirut, have fueled concern of a larger war within the Middle East.

Austin then reiterated America’s commitment to ‘take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of US military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions,’ Ryder said.

The Lincoln, which has already been stationed in the Asia Pacific, had already been deployed to the region to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group, which is scheduled to begin heading home from the Middle East.

Austin said last week that the Lincoln – which operates with stealth F-35C fighter jets, as well as several destroyers – would arrive in the region by the end of the month.

It is unclear how much quicker the Lincoln would arrive.

Meanwhile, the USS Georgia, a nuclear-powered submarine armed with cruise missiles has been operating in the Mediterranean Sea in recent days, according to the Navy.

It is rare for the US to announce such ship movements, but officials have been gearing up for an Iranian attack on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran.