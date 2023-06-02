Joe Biden Trips And Falls On Stage

President Biden tripped and fell during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force academy in Colorado on Thursday.

He was was quickly helped up by an Air Force officer and two secret service members, and then walked back to his seat unassisted following the incident.

Biden falls on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony pic.twitter.com/I8batO1794 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 1, 2023

Biden had been handing out diplomas and shaking hands with graduates before he appeared to trip over something and fall to the ground.

Infowars reports: Outlets are reporting that the 80-year-old commander-in-chief was pointing to a “sandbag” that was ostensibly the cause of the fall.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt released a statement saying “He’s fine” and confirmed the report of there being a “sandbag” on the stage.

He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

President Donald Trump commented on the incident, hoping Biden “wasn’t hurt.”

Trump reacts to Biden falling.pic.twitter.com/a0XwU2rPB4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 1, 2023

“He actually fell down?” Said Trump. “Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt.”

“The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that … even you have to tiptoe down a ramp…”

Social media is now ablaze with comments on Biden and his health.