Experts commissioned by the Swiss president have reportedly suggested that the country should revise its neutrality policy

The Blick news outlet reported on Sunday that the Swiss government could revise its security policy by intensifying military cooperation with NATO, a move that represents a significant adjustment to its longstanding policy of neutrality.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

RT reports: According to Blick, on August 29, the Federal Department of Defense led by Swiss President Viola Amherd will present a report from a study commission which is intended to provide “impulses for security policy in the coming years.”

One of the recommendations is to increase cooperation with NATO, which, the commission argues, would “strengthen Switzerland’s defense capabilities.”

“NATO will remain the security guarantor for Europe for the foreseeable future. It is the benchmark for modern Western armies and defines the standards for Western military technology,” the report stated.

Switzerland maintains “permanent neutrality” in accordance with its constitution. Its obligations include refraining “from engaging in wars,” prohibiting shipments of weapons to war zones from or through its territory and providing mercenary troops to countries involved in armed conflicts, as well as ensuring its own defense.

While the commission did not recommend membership in the bloc, it suggested signing “secret agreements” to cover “threats from long-range missiles, extensive cyber warfare against European states, or airspace violations.”

The report also says Switzerland should “seriously” prepare for collective defense, including taking part in NATO exercises. The daily noted that this contradicts Swiss neutrality.

The experts also called on Switzerland to revisit the Federal Act on War Materiel, which prohibits the direct delivery of Swiss tanks to Ukraine. The document noted that this policy “causes confusion and frustration among the EU and NATO.”

In conclusion, the experts recommended that the policy of neutrality should be revised to allow the country to “formulate its stance on possible conflicts (China-Taiwan, Russia-NATO) in a timely manner and anticipate possible demands.”

Blick noted that both the Left and the Swiss People’s Party are likely to object to the newly devised strategy and will do everything to prevent “more NATO, more EU, and less neutrality.”

Swiss neutrality has been called into question by Russia; Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Bern of becoming “openly hostile” to Moscow, as it has supported Western sanctions on Russia and has frozen billions in Russian assets.

According to a poll published in March, around 91% of the Swiss population say the country should remain neutral.