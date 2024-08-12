Children To Be Taught How To Spot ‘Fake News’ & ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Online

Schook children in the UK will be taught how to spot extremist content and fake news that spreads ‘putrid conspiracy theories’ online, under proposed changes to the school curriculum

The proposed changes follow in the wake of the recent riots.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said a review of curriculum in primary and secondary schools to introduce critical thinking will be launched. She said under the new plans children as young as five will be given the critical thinking skills to identify misinformation online.

The Telegraph reports: Ms Phillipson said: “It’s more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online.

“That’s why our curriculum review will develop plans to embed critical skills in lessons to arm our children against the disinformation, fake news and putrid conspiracy theories awash on social media.

“Our renewed curriculum will always put high and rising standards in core subjects first – that’s non-negotiable. But alongside this we will create a broad, knowledge-rich curriculum that widens access to cultural subjects and gives pupils the knowledge and skills they need to thrive at work and throughout life.”

It came as Britain’s top police officer urged people to step back from social media sites that have been accused of influencing rioters, who have included youngsters.

Writing for The Telegraph, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said that “perhaps we should be deleting a lot more than we share”.

Specialist organised crime detectives have been assigned to go after influencers with large followings who have spread hate and incited violence.