WHO Admits That Fully Jabbed Moms Are Giving Birth to Babies With Severe Heart Defects

The World Health Organization (WHO) is has admitted that thousands of fully jabbed mothers are giving birth to babies with severe heart defects.

The WHO says they are investigating an unusual rise in severe myocarditis cases among newborns and infants in the United Kingdom.

“Although enterovirus infections are common in neonates and young infants, the reported increase in myocarditis with severe outcomes in neonates and infants associated with enterovirus infection is unusual,” the WHO declared in a statement.

Naturalnews.com reports: Myocarditis is a heart inflammation commonly caused by viral infections, including those caused by enteroviruses. Dr. Shamez Ladhani, a consultant pediatrician at the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) explained that enteroviruses, commonly seen as childhood infections, often result in hand, foot and mouth disease or viral meningitis.

According to the report, 15 newborns and infants presented symptoms consistent with neonatal sepsis between June 2022 and March 2023 in South Wales (10 cases) and Southwest England (five cases). Of these cases, eight required intensive care treatment and one died before being transferred to tertiary care.

In all cases alive at presentation, myocarditis was a presenting feature. The peak incidence of cases was in November 2022 with five. Interestingly, only one similar case has been identified over the previous six years in the South Wales region.

The WHO has warned healthcare professionals about the potential asymptomatic nature of enterovirus infections. It recommends testing for enteroviruses in suspected cases to aid in early detection and appropriate management.

Health agencies still refuse to link COVID-19 vaccines to myocarditis

In response to the surge of myocarditis cases, the UKHSA addressed the issue and its possible relation to the COVID-19 vaccine. The agency explicitly denied any connection between the two, stating that global studies have found no evidence of an increased risk of myocarditis in infants born to mothers who received the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy.

Instead, health authorities in the U.K. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to push COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women.

Health authorities in Wales are actively collaborating with the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales’ pediatric team to investigate the recent increase in myocarditis cases among newborns. Wales has also initiated a clinical study to better understand the situation, including changes in infection circulation and population immunity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wales’ Health Minister Eluned Morgan noted that although there has been an increase in patients, the occurrence is still extremely rare.

Dr. Clare Craig, a consultant pathologist, highlighted the need to determine whether the mothers of the affected babies were vaccinated. She noted that Coxsackievirus, a type of enterovirus, is a common cause of viral myocarditis, and its diagnosis declined significantly in 2020 when SARS-CoV-2 arrived.

Craig suggested that the incidence of myocarditis remained stable until the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 when rates skyrocketed. She emphasized the importance of investigating these concerns to address public trust. “The public health authorities claim that they want to maintain trust, and yet they won’t explore these avenues to rule out concerns,” she said.