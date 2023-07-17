EU Applaud Canadian Who Slammed Justin Trudeau For Taking Away Citizens’ ‘Freedom & Democracy’

The son of a Canadian pastor who is facing prison for preaching to truckers who blocked the US-Canada border last year, received a standing ovation in the EU Parliament as he slammed PM Justin Trudeau for taking away ‘freedom and democracy’ from citizens.

“Trudeau is a modern-day Caligula”‘ Nathaniel Pawlowski told EU Parliament to raucous applause

Pawlowski’s father Artur is facing the possibility of 10 years in prison after he delivered a 19-minute speech to truckers who were protesting federal vaccine mandates by blocking the border in early 2022.

On July 4 Pawlowski told 23 mmbers of the EU parliament: ‘I am here today in desperation, a cry for help…i would like to stand here and tell you all the things about freedom and democracy that I like, but I no longer know those things.”

He continued: “They have been taken away from us Canadians. Canada has fallen.”

The Mail Online reports: Nathaniel also likened Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ‘a modern-day Caligula,’ saying that ‘We cannot allow these mad emperors to run mad. And remember, all of this is being done under the guise of health, safety and protecting us by stripping our rights and ushering in tyranny.’

Pawlowski was found guilty in May of mischief and breaching a release order. He remains under house arrest as he awaits a court date on August 9.

Nathaniel addressed the EU Parliament in Brussels on behalf of his father and it was followed by a video that showed his father comparing his situation in Canada to growing up behind the Iron Curtain in communist Poland.

‘We no longer have freedom of religion, or freedom of speech, or the right to protest or assemble or associate or express ourselves or have free media or disagree with the government,’ Nathaniel Pawlowski said.

‘Anyone who does so is arrested, charged and jailed as political dissidents.’

Pawlowski was arrested by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) five times after he continued to conduct services in defiance of a court order.

His speech to truckers was at the height of the protests against a Canadian mandate that forces truckers crossing the border with the U.S. to be vaccinated.

Among those European MEPs who invited Pawlowski to address parliament was Germany’s Christine Anderson, who rebuked Trudeau to his face in March 2022, accusing him of trampling “fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy,” and calling him a “disgrace for any democracy.”

Also involved with Pawlowski’s invitation was the MEP for Croatia Mislav Kolakusic. He also blasted Trudeau for crushing Canadians under a “quasi-liberal boot” and exhibiting civil rights violations.