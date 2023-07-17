‘We Will Bring You Down’: German Leader Vows To Destroy the New World Order

German MP Christine Anderson last week warned the ‘New world Order’ that their days of controlling Europe and attempting to destroy national sovereignty will soon be coming to an end.

According to Anderson, globalist unelected bodies such as the WHO and WEF must be “dismantled as a matter of urgency” to protect democracy.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“An unelected body like WHO is controlled and run by multi-billionaires should never be allowed to act in place of a democratically elected government,” Anderson said during the Citizen’s Initiative conference in Brussels.

Anderson says she is prepared to expose and name any individuals, including government officials and parliamentarians, who support the WHO and WEF ‘power grabs’.

“It is you [WHO] that is the small fringe minority,” she warned.

“You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don’t want.”

“So take it from me … take it from the millions and millions of people around the world. We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight.”

Watch: