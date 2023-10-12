Arnold Schwarzenegger Jumps Ship: “Democrats Want to F**k Up Every American City’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has slammed the Democratic Party, warning that liberals are destroying cities in America.

During an upcoming guest appearance on Rob Lowe’s ‘Literally’ podcast, Lowe brings up former California Republican Congressman David Dreier, who retired from office in 2013. Lowe points out that Dreier once described Republican as standing for “in no particular order, strong military, low taxes, less government, more personal freedoms.” Lowe then noted that he was forgetting one.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Neon Nettle reports: Schwarzenegger then reminded Lowe that the missing ideal is “Strong law enforcement.”

Lowe proceeded to ask Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, about his perspective on what Democrats represent.

Schwarzenegger didn’t hold back, responding, “Ruin your cities.”

“That’s what the Democrats would say. We are about ruining the cities. We want to f**k up every city in America. That seems to be the theme right now,” The Predator star continued.

When a shocked Lowe asked about the reason, Schwarzenegger responded, “I have no idea.”

Indeed, the majority of major American cities are governed by deep blue Democratic administrations, and they are all failing miserably.

Plagued by financial woes, rising crime rates, surges in homicides and carjackings, and witnessing a substantial exodus of residents and businesses seeking better opportunities, cities across the United States are grappling with serious issues.

Despite his self-identification as a Republican, Schwarzenegger has faced criticism for his interpretation of Republican values. He holds a range of progressive beliefs, including supporting abortion rights, advocating for action on climate change, endorsing mask-wearing and COVID-19 vaccination, and even drawing comparisons between Trump’s administration and Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party in a 2021 interview with People magazine.

Furthermore, the actor known for his role in “Commando” may espouse the value of “freedom,” but in 2021, he vocally expressed “screw your freedom” to conservatives who opposed government mandates on mask-wearing, vaccination, and the closure of businesses and schools during the peak of COVID-19 concerns.

Nevertheless, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Schwarzenegger maintained that he remains affiliated with the Republican Party.