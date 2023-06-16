‘Ugly’ People Shield Their Kids from Transgenderism Biden Says

Fact checked
June 16, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Joe Biden
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Joe Biden has been attemting to shame parents and others who oppose transgenderism for children.

Ahead of the “pride month” celebration at the White House, Biden used his platform to criticize adults who protect children from so-called “gender-affirming” treatments

According to the president, individuals who are worried about the far-left’s attempts to “affirm” a confused child’s gender via hormone therapy, puberty blockers are “hysterical.”

“We have some hysterical, and I would argue prejudiced, people who are engaged in what you see going on around the country,” he said, before adding: “It’s an appeal to fear, and it’s an appeal that is unjustified and ugly. It’s wrong”.

Breitbart reports: Biden addressed a reporter who claimed to speak to a family of a transgender child, describing them as “afraid” and adding that they are considering leaving the country. The 80-year-old asked for the family’s number so he could call the to let them know the president “has their back.”

“It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills, targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors. These are our kids, these are our neighbors. It’s cruel and it is callous,” he said, repeating the description he used during a March appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, where he criticized the state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis for barring hormone therapy and sex change surgery for minors.  According to Biden, such efforts are “terrible,” “cruel,” and “close to sinful.”

Notably, Florida formally banned the mutilation of minors in the name of “gender affirmation” via  S.B. 254.

The action followed a report from Florida Medicaid, which found these “treatments” to be “experimental and investigational” in nature.

“Studies presenting the benefits to mental health, including those claiming that the services prevent suicide, are either low or very low quality and rely on unreliable methods such as surveys and retrospective analyses, both of which are cross-sectional and highly biased,” the document noted, adding that “evidence shows that the above treatments pose irreversible consequences, exacerbate or fail to alleviate existing mental conditions, and cause infertility or sterility.”

“Given the current state of the evidence, the above treatments do not conform to GAPMS and are experimental and investigational,” it reads.

Further, the Wall Street Journal recently published an opinion piece by Gerald Posner, who observed that “gender-affirming” care for children is “a human experiment on children and teens, the most vulnerable patients.”

In the piece, he notes that the drugs used to treat gender dysphoria — puberty blockers —  have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat gender dysphoria

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)