‘Ugly’ People Shield Their Kids from Transgenderism Biden Says

Joe Biden has been attemting to shame parents and others who oppose transgenderism for children.

Ahead of the “pride month” celebration at the White House, Biden used his platform to criticize adults who protect children from so-called “gender-affirming” treatments

According to the president, individuals who are worried about the far-left’s attempts to “affirm” a confused child’s gender via hormone therapy, puberty blockers are “hysterical.”

“We have some hysterical, and I would argue prejudiced, people who are engaged in what you see going on around the country,” he said, before adding: “It’s an appeal to fear, and it’s an appeal that is unjustified and ugly. It’s wrong”.

Breitbart reports: Biden addressed a reporter who claimed to speak to a family of a transgender child, describing them as “afraid” and adding that they are considering leaving the country. The 80-year-old asked for the family’s number so he could call the to let them know the president “has their back.”

“It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills, targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors. These are our kids, these are our neighbors. It’s cruel and it is callous,” he said, repeating the description he used during a March appearance on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, where he criticized the state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis for barring hormone therapy and sex change surgery for minors. According to Biden, such efforts are “terrible,” “cruel,” and “close to sinful.”

Notably, Florida formally banned the mutilation of minors in the name of “gender affirmation” via S.B. 254.