Ron Paul: CIA’s Murder of JFK Was a ‘Successful Coup’ By the Globalist Elite

The assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 by the CIA was a coup that marked the start of the New World Order takeover of the United States, according to Ron Paul who slammed members of Congress for having no loyalty to the Constitution.

During an interview with political commentator Tim Pool, Paul spoke candidly about current events, economics, and war, but it was his claim about the JFK assassination that made headlines.

Paul said that the United States government was involved in the assassination of JFK and that the United States has been under the control of globalist elites since that fateful day.

Dr. @RonPaul Details the Day the 'Coup' Against American Democracy Was Cemented



November 22, 1963: "That was the day Kennedy was murdered by our government. You know, by the CIA." pic.twitter.com/ppnS1MVKRV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 12, 2023

During the podcast, Paul also called out several current members of Congress for their lack of knowledge of or loyalty to the US Constitution. He believes that these individuals have played a significant role in the country’s decline and the rise of the New World Order.

Paul’s claims align with those of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who recently accused the CIA of orchestrating a coup against America and murdering his uncle President John F. Kennedy. According to Kennedy Jr, the assassination as a “successful coup d’état” that the United States of America “has never recovered” from.

Kennedy Jr. was responding after The National Archives released thousands of new JFK documents in December. But not all of JFK documents were released despite 50 years passing since his death. Around 3% of the government documents related to JFK are still being withheld from the public.

The release consists of 13,173 documents relating to the official investigation into the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he spoke to someone who has seen the hidden files. Carlson said his source claims the CIA was “involved” in John F. Kennedy’s murder.

“We spoke to someone who has access to these still hidden CIA documents,” Carlson said on his show.

“The person is deeply familiar with what they contain.

“We asked this person directly, did the CIA have a hand in the murder of John F. Kennedy, an American President.

“And here is the reply we received, verbatim: ‘The answer is yes. I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all a fake.’”

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. praised Carlson’s explosive revelations about his uncle.

“The most courageous newscast in 60 years,” Kennedy said. “The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which are democracy has never recovered.”