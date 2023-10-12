Fully Jabbed Suffering Psychosis, Violent Rage, and Hearing Voices

All around the world, people who used to be healthy are sicker than ever before after getting the COVID jab. Their symptoms are not just physical, according to experts.

One fully jabbed person who can no longer even do his job is 60-year-old Dr. Patrick William Slater, a neurotologist. Prior to Operation Warp Speed, Slater ran a successful practice in Austin, as well as fished and hiked in his spare time.

In October 2021, Slater came down with cerebellar ataxia, a disease that severely inhibits movement. He suddenly could no longer eat or go to the bathroom without help. He was able to obtain medicine to help manage the condition, but one thing Slater cannot seem to manage are his extreme panic attacks.

Newstarget.com reports: Almost every night, Slater would experience panic attacks so severe that they left him in “abject terror.” The pain and misery were so strong that he contemplated taking his own life on numerous occasions.

Nobody in the medical field could come up with any explanation for Slater’s symptoms. Both neurologists and psychiatrists dismissed his symptoms as anxiety, but he believes the true cause are the mRNA COVID jabs he took, including the initial double dose followed by a booster.

“There was no question in my mind,” Slater said about the ever-worsening wave of symptoms he developed after each subsequent mRNA injection.

Are the fully jabbed shedding these same conditions onto the unvaccinated?

Slater is not alone. Beginning in late 2020 after the Trump administration rolled out the COVID shots at warp speed, doctors everywhere have been seeing steady increases in unusual psychiatric illnesses.

Psychiatrist Dr. Amanda McDonald said she personally observed many of her own patients devolve into unstable, mentally ill, panic-stricken basket cases who are even now suffering from hallucinations because of whatever these drugs did to their bodies.

“I couldn’t figure out why,” McDonald is quoted as saying. “My patients typically stay able.”

After the launch of Operation Warp Speed, McDonald started to see patients flood her office with symptoms of insomnia, depression, and anxiety “without any sort of rhyme or reason.”

When McDonald tried to help her suffering patients with drugs and other therapies, it had little effect. She, too, says she is seeing atypical panic attacks that typically escalate in the evening and climax at night.

It took McDonald over a year to even consider that COVID jabs may be the culprit.

“I already had an existing patient population when the pandemic hit that I knew very well,” she said. “What I saw was manifestations in that patient population.”

Dr. Diane Counce, a neurologist and neuroradiologist, said she has seen much the same thing in her patients.

“People also talk about how their personality has changed. [The family] will say, ‘they’re just different.'”

Nurse practitioner Scott Marsland said anxiety, depression and insomnia are now among the most common symptoms he is seeing.

While there is no definitive test to 100 percent link COVID jabs to these symptoms, the timing of their sudden onset aligns perfectly with the Trump-led rollout of COVID jabs.

Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and District Hospital wrote in a case report about similar symptoms they are observing in patients that they “indicate the psychiatric adverse event may be related to the vaccine.”