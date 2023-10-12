Ex Hamas Leader Calls For Global Muslim Uprising Against Israel On Friday 13th

Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaa has called for a day of jihad on Friday the 13th October.

Calling on Muslims to mobilize for a global uprising against Israel and the West, Meshaal proclaimed Friday as “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood” and ominously urged Muslims around the world to sacrifice themselves in a “message of rage” against Israel and its allies.

“Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan… This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,” Meshaal said.

Infowars reports: According to a translation of Mashal’s statement by author Brother Rachid on X, Mashal “asked all Muslims around the world to carry Jihad by their souls; to fight and be martyrs for Al-Aqsa.”

“He wants Muslims to fight against the Jews, starting with Muslims who live in the countries surrounding Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt (but also other countries), to go to the borders and try to enter, each by his own means,” Rachid explained. “He said: This is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory. He asked the Mujahedeen to go in long caravans to spill [sic] their blood on the land of Palestine.”

“Funds are important but today we are asking for your blood and souls [to be sacrificed for Palestine],” Mashal concluded, according to Rachid.

Hamas itself echoed Mashal’s call in a terrifying statement issued Tuesday, urging Palestinians to confront Israel’s military on Friday the 13th.

“First: We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively. It is a day to expose the crimes of the occupation, isolate it, and foil all its aggressive schemes. It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger.

“Second: We call upon our rebellious youth throughout the West Bank, in its cities, villages, and uprising camps, in the streets and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, and at the squares of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to rise up, join massive demonstrations, and shake the ground beneath the feet of the Zionist invaders and their settler gangs. Engage with their soldiers and cowardly army in every place, affirming the unity of destiny and the path towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, liberating them from the defilement of the Zionist occupation.

“Third: Our people within the occupied territories of 1948, people of honor and courage, who have borne much to preserve their Palestinian-Arab identity. This day is your day to mobilize, assemble, and stand united in guarding the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Preserve it, its Islamic heritage, its divine message, and prevent settler gangs from desecrating it. Thwart the fascist occupation’s plans to divide it, Judaize it, and build their alleged temple. Unite with your people in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Fourth: We call upon the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation and our Palestinian people in all places, including refugee camps and the diaspora, to march towards the borders of our beloved Palestine in massive gatherings. On this day, we declare our solidarity with Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. For those geographically distant, let them gather at the nearest point leading to Jerusalem.

“Fifth: We call upon the free people of the world to mobilize in solidarity with our Palestinian people and in support of their just cause and legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return, and self-determination.

Meanwhile, the FBI, who recently designated all Trump supporters as “extremists” as the 2024 election approaches, downplayed the tangible threat of Islamic terrorism in a statement on Monday amid fears the collapsed southern border leaves America’s homeland vulnerable to attack.

“While the FBI does not have specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States stemming from the Hamas attacks on Israel, we are closely monitoring unfolding events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal, and international law enforcement, intelligence, and homeland security partners to ensure they are prepared for any impacts to public safety,” the bureau said.