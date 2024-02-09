Top Oncologist Blows Whistle on mRNA Fallout: ‘We’ve Never Seen Cancers Behaving Like This’

Rare cancers are exploding in number around the world and behaving in aggressive and unpredictable ways never before seen, according leading oncologist Dr. William Makis who says that some of his young and healthy patients have died “days or even hours” after diagnosis.

Dr. Makis has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients in his long and distinguished medical career and says he and his colleagues have never seen anything like this. After all his decades as an oncologist, he feels like a kindergartner when looking at these strange tumors.

He has to hide the fear in his voice as vaccinated and boosted patients look at him in desperation. All the other oncologists he knows feel the same way. But as Dr. Makis explains, his colleagues are not in a position to speak out and risk their livelihoods – and even their lives.

The Great Reset’s own King Charles has become the latest shock cancer victim and while the jury is out on whether this is a real diagnosis or a desperate psy-op, questions must be raised about why the Royal family would break with tradition to announce his treatment.

The British Royal family never comment on the health of the family and in the past would not have dreamed about telling the public about a monarch receiving cancer treatment in its earliest stages.

Are the elite setting the stage for the Bill Gates cancer mRNA vaccine rollout – you know, the one Pfizer just bet on to the tune of $43 billion – and the tsunami of turbo cancers that insiders have warned are about to wipe out billions of humans?

Who better to normalize the tsunami than the Great Reset’s own King Charles? But as Dr. Makis warns, there is nothing normal about what is happening in the medical world right now.

It’s not just doctors. It’s across the board. College students, royals, professional athletes, pop stars, actors, and ordinary people who lined up to the take the vaccines and boosters.

Do you remember the social media influencers on YouTube and TikTok who shilled the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to their followers during the pandemic?

Most of them received big dollar payouts from the government and Big Pharma companies to sway their followers into supporting the vaccine roll-out.

Pharma companies were desperate to use stealth marketing to brainwash the masses. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce received $20 million from Pfizer to push their deadly product.

To put that figure in perspective, it’s far more money than he earns playing football for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Something isn’t adding up here.

Until you understand that YouTube and other social media influencers were instrumental in spreading the mass formation psychosis that resulted in a significant percentage of the global population being hypnotized into following the elite’s draconian Covid measures.

Fast forward a couple of years and karma is striking down those same YouTubers who took the jab and cashed in on Big Pharma money.

Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers are now being diagnosed with cancer – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from the kind of rare and aggressive turbo cancers that Dr. Makis is warning us about.

Grace Helbig is the latest popular influencer to be struck down with cancer, just two years after promoting the jab to her 2.6 million YouTube followers.

Here is a video from two years earlier, when Grace was in full shill mode, encouraging her millions of followers to get vaxxed and boosted, just like she did.

Life comes at you fast.

Tragically, Grace is far from the only young person struck down with aggressive and unpredictable turbo cancer in the wake of the elite’s mRNA rollout.

Here is a small sample of the other popular YouTube influencers who have recently suffered the same fate.

This astonishing list of young and healthy influencers who took Big Pharma money to shill the vacccine and have since been struck down with cancer is growing every day.

The list doesn’t even include the large number of TikTok and Twitter influencers who have been diagnosed with cancer, nor the many influencers on various platforms who have suffered other devastating health problems including myocarditis, strokes, facial paralysis and sudden heart attacks.

Who will be the first among these influencers to admit they were lied to and taken advantage of by the Big Pharma cartel?

Unfortunately, these medical cases only represent the tip of the iceberg.

The globalist elite are using the pharmaceutical industry to carry out the biggest crime in the history of the world, according to former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Mike Yeadon, who warns that it will involve the deaths of millions, if not billions, of people.

Dr. Yeadon, who formerly served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, has revealed that the COVID vaccines are bioweapons being used as part of a depopulation agenda by the Deep State.

As though that isn’t daming enough, the CEO of BioNTech, the biotechnology company that worked with Pfizer to develop the world’s first Covid vaccine, admitted on camera that he did not get jabbed with a Covid vaccine.

When asked by a reporter from the German DW network why he wasn’t vaccinated, Dr. Ugur Sahin became evasive and claimed that it is illegal for him to get vaccinated and his company must focus on producing billions of vaccines for others.

So what’s the real reason Sahin didn’t get jabbed with his own vaccine? Could it perhaps have anything to do with the fact that he developed the vaccine in just a few hours on his computer in a single day?

Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years of hard work.

Something is not adding up here.

Now, as young and healthy athletes and celebrities are dropping like flies or developing serious heart conditions and cancer, the time has come to face up to the facts.

The Pharma cartel and their globalist cronies must be held to account one guilty verdict and fitting punishment at a time.

