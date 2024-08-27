Bill Gates Opens mRNA Factory in Africa for Global Mass Production of Monkeypox Vaccine

Bill Gates-funded Big Pharma company BioNTech has established an mRNA factory in Rwanda with the stated purpose of creating a “vaccine ecosystem” that will mass produce monkeypox vaccines for the international market.

The grand opening of the mRNA factory in Kigali was attended by European political elite including European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“We want to build an entire ecosystem for vaccination in Africa,” said Ugur Sahin, co-founder of the German biotechnology company BioNTech, at the grand opening.

Previously a small, research-based company from Mainz, Germany, BioNTech has boomed since Gates officially partnered with the company and began funding their projects in recent years.

Dignitaries including Ursula Von der Leyen cut tape to celebrate the opening of the mRNA factory

Together with Big Pharma giant Pfizer, BioNTech developed the notorious mRNA vaccine against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

BioNTech has invested 150 million euros in the first mRNA production plant in Africa. After completion, 100 Gates-funded vaccine specialists are to work on site.

According to BioNTech, COVID is no longer the priority, but mRNAvaccines against other diseases including malaria, mpox (or “monkeypox”), tuberculosis, and HIV will be prioritized.

“The facility is based on the Company’s high-tech, digitally enabled modular manufacturing units called BioNTainers. They are designed to manufacture a range of mRNA-based vaccines,” BioNTech said in a press statement.

The basis of all vaccines is the mRNA technology, which Gates has continued to champion in interviews despite the disastrous consequences of the COVID mRNA vaccine roll out.

The news comes as leading doctors worldwide are coming forward to expose the World Health Organization’s monkeypox scare as a cover-up for known side effects linked to the COVID mRNA vaccines.

According to leading virologist Dr. Poornima Wagh, we are not experiencing an outbreak of monkeypox around the world, as claimed by the WHO. As Dr. Wagh explains, the symptoms experienced by those diagnosed with monkeypox are actually a known side-effect of the Covid shots.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg from Germany has warned that the WHO’s claims of a monkeypox emergency is another scam and the disease we are witnessing is actually the result of destroyed immune syste shingles caused by the Covid shots.