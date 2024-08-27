Trump Rally Sniper Exposes FBI ‘Cover-Up’ in Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Evidence Tampering’

A SWAT counter-sniper who was working the Pennsylvania rally where former President Donald Trump was shot last month has come forward to expose what he believes is a FBI cover up of what really happened that day.

According to SWAT counter-sniper Ben Shaffer, the FBI engaged in systematic “evidence tampering” in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

During a panel discussion with five House Republicans — Reps. Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz and Cory Mills of Florida, and Chip Roy of Texas — Shaffer and other witnesses were called upon to testify about what really happened.

Shaffer admitted that it was ‘absolutely’ concerning that the roof of the AGR International building where gunman Thomas Matthew Crook, 20, was scrubbed of biological evidence so quickly after the July 13 assassination attempt.

He also agreed with Republican lawmakers that it was highly suspicious that Crooks’ body was disposed of before an official autopsy could be released.

Ben Shaffer in action during the Trump assassination attempt in Butler Park, Pennsylvania

MailOnline report: Shaffer then went on to acknowledge that Crooks should have been elevated from a ‘person of interest’ to someone ‘who would have warranted some type of investigatory detention’ by agents because he was using a range finder.

The counter-sniper was asked by Rep. Cory Mills, of Florida, about the FBI’s decision to clean the sloped roof of the AGR International building – which former Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle infamously said was too sloped to station an agent.

‘Do you find it odd that literally only days after the attempted assassination on President Donald J Trump, while the roof was too sloped to place individuals for counter-sniper operations, that it wasn’t too sloped of a roof for the FBI to go ahead and tamper, in my opinion, with evidence by washing the roof off that may have had significant evidence on it?’ Mills questioned Shaffer.

‘Yes, I do,’ he responded.

Mills then went on to question Shaffer about his thoughts on the body of Matthew Crooks being released and cremated.

‘Do you also find it odd… that the body of Matthew Crooks had not only been released and cremated, but the coroner who’s responsible for releasing the body had no knowledge of it?’ he asked.

‘Yes, absolutely,’ Shaffer said.

Erik Prince, a former Navy SEAL who founded Blackwater in the late 1990s, then said: ‘It sounds like destruction of evidence.’

The hearing came just about a week after Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA.), a former police officer and member of the House select task force probing the assassination attempt, released a preliminary six-page report to a bipartisan 13-member task force.

He said that his effort to examine Crooks’ body on August 5 created ‘quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact… the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after July 13.’

‘On July 23, Crooks was gone,’ Higgins wrote, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He added that even though the Butler county coroner technically had legal authority over the body he would ‘have never released Crooks’ body to the family for cremation or burial without specific permission from the FBI.

‘The problem with me not being able to examine the actual body is that I won’t know 100 percent if the coroner’s report and the autopsy report are accurate,’ Higgins wrote.

‘We will never actually know,’ he argued.

‘Yes, we’ll get reports and pictures, etc. but I will not ever be able to say with certainty that those reports and pictures are accurate according to my own examination of the body.’

Higgins further claimed in his report that the FBI ‘cleaned up biological evidence from the crime scene’, which he says is unheard of.

‘Cops don’t do that, ever,’ he said. ‘This pattern of investigative scorched Earth by the FBI is quite troubling.’

But the bureau has denied any wrongdoing.

‘Any suggestion the FBI is interfering with congressional efforts to look into the attempted assassination which took place in Butler, Pennsylvania is inaccurate and unfounded,’ it said in a statement to the New York Post.