Teacher Sacked For Telling Pupils Islam Would Take Over & Calling Western Girls ‘Lunatics’

A Muslim teacher who told pupils that Islam was going to take over and claimed Westernised girls were “lunatics” has been banned from teaching.

30 year old Aqib Khan was sacked from the profession for ‘undermining fundamental British values’ by a professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency.

The Mail Online reports: Khan was an English teacher at Harborne Academy, Birmingham between December 2020 and March 2023, the panel heard. But during that period he made a series of comments on a Microsoft Teams group which where professionally unacceptable.

Among those comments were how he discussed how to ‘get girls’ and showed a topless photo of himself flexing his muscles to one pupil. The panel also heard he openly attacked feminism in his classes.

The panel said his behaviour ‘clearly crossed professional boundaries’ and said his inappropriate remarks were linked to texts that the class were being taught. He has been struck off for the next two years.

Khan began teaching at Harborne Academy in December 2020 and ran an after school club for pupils.

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel heard he made inappropriate comments on a Microsoft Teams group chat which included pupils and also discussed his personal life with students.

He told pupils how he rejected a female doctor who earned £70,000 because he couldn’t be with a woman who made more money than him, the panel heard.

Khan also told his students a woman having a baby over the age of 30 was more likely to be disabled than a wife having one with her cousin.

He was reported to the school by a member of staff who recorded concerns about his conduct with students on the school’s safeguarding portal.

He was accused inappropriate religious views as well as harmful comments that pertain to dating and relationships.

The School also found significant evidence of this through Microsoft Teams messages exchanged between Mr Khan and several pupils.

The panel found he was guilty of ‘undermining fundamental British values including individual liberty, mutual respect and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs.’

Panel chair Marc Cavey said: ‘The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Khan fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

‘The findings of misconduct are serious as they include a breach of professional boundaries with pupils.

‘This means that Mr Aqib Khan is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.’